Sports briefs: McIlroy, Conners share first-round lead at Bay Hill

GOLF
McIlroy, Conners share
first-round lead at Bay Hill
Bay Hill was bustling Thursday, just like golf before the pandemic. The fans were limited in numbers but they all wanted the same dose of entertainment provided by Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.
First it was McIlroy, slowly feeling better about his game, and with good reason. Starting with a 55-foot putt on the par-3 second hole, he ran off five straight birdies for a share of the lead with Corey Conners in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla., at 6-under 66.
In the group behind McIlroy was DeChambeau, who has been contemplating a shot across the water to cut the 528-yard sixth hole down to size by going for the green. This was not the day with a slight breeze into his face, so the U.S. Open champion had some fun. He took out an iron, and then hit a conservative tee shot (309 yards) to the middle of the fairway.
It was a boring birdie, his third in a row, and he opened with a 67.
Conners took the lead with birdie on the par-5 sixth, but finished with a three-putt bogey from 60 feet to fall into a tie with McIlroy.
Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho and Austin Ernst fired 5-under 67s to share the lead after the first round of the LPGA Drive On Championship in Ocala, Fla. Jing Yan and Jaye Marie Green shot 68, and Lydia Ko was in the group at 69 with Jessica Korda
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova loses Gillespie for season
Villanova’s Collin Gillespie has a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Gillespie was hurt during the first half of Wednesday’s game against Creighton.
Gillespie recently was named one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which honors the nation’s top point guard. In 20 games this season, he has averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds. His 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks second in the Big East Conference.
Auburn fired women’s basketball coach Terri Williams-Flournoy
- after she finished without a league win in her ninth season. Auburn went 5-19 and lost all 15 league games, finishing on a 17-game skid. Williams-Flournoy went 140-138 overall and 48-96 mark in SEC play. She led Auburn to NCAA tournament appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
NHL
Capitals’ Ovechkin fined
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 by the NHL for spearing Boston rookie Trent Frederic, the maximum amount allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
Ovechkin delivered a spear to Frederic’s groin with five minutes left in the third period of the Capitals’ 2-1 shootout victory Wednesday night in Boston. Ovechkin was given a minor penalty for slashing and Frederic one for cross-checking on the play.
Ovechkin had one of his most active games of the season Wednesday with 16 shot attempts — five on goal — and six hits in over 23 minutes of ice time. Lars Eller scored in regulation for Washington as Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara, a longtime Bruins standout, made a successful return to Boston.
San Jose Sharks forward Joachim Blichfeld was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon. Blichfeld was called for a match penalty Wednesday night when he hit MacKinnon on the way to the bench in the third period of a 4-0 loss. MacKinnon didn’t return to the game but coach Jared Bednar
- said after the game he believed MacKinnon was not hurt seriously.
- New Jersey Devils captain
Nico Hischier
- broke his nose and sustained a concussion when he was hit in the shield of his helmet by a shot last weekend. Nischier, at 22 the youngest captain in the league, was placed on injured reserve and is listed as week to week.
NBA
All-Star teams set for Sunday
LeBron James has faced Giannis Antetokounmpo as an opponent in the past three All-Star Games.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ star got him as a teammate this year.
James used the No. 1 overall pick on Antetokounmpo — the NBA’s two-time reigning MVP from Milwaukee — in the draft for Sunday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. Kevin Durant, who will not play because of injury but still is the captain for Team Durant, took Brooklyn teammate Kyrie Irving with his first pick.
The other starters for Team LeBron will be Stephen Curry of Golden State, Luka Doncic of Dallas and Nikola Jokic of Denver. The other starters for Team Durant will be Joel Embiid of Philadelphia, 2020 All-Star MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, Bradley Beal of Washington and Jayson Tatum of Boston.
The remaining Team Durant players: teammate James Harden of Brooklyn, Phoenix’s Devin Booker, New Orleans’ Zion Williamson, Chicago’s Zach LaVine, New York’s Julius Randle, Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell. James’ final selections were Portland’s Damian Lillard, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Phoenix’s Chris Paul, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers, Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis and Utah’s Rudy Gobert.
TENNIS
Tsitsipas into Rotterdam quarters
Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a stubborn challenge from Hubert Hurkacz to reach the quarterfinals of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 win in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Hurkacz saved a match point 5-4 in the decider and then came within two points of forcing a tiebreaker. Tsitsipas is 8-1 in matches in 2021, with his sole loss coming to Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open semifinals.
Tsitsipas will next face Karen Khachanov. Qualifier Jeremy Chardy upset sixth-seeded David Goffin 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) to progress to his third tour quarterfinal this season. Chardy next plays fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev.
ELSEWHERE
Forward Fredy Montero
- is returning to the Seattle Sounders nearly a decade after he last played for the club. Montero, who holds the club record with 60 goals, signed a one-year contract with the Sounders that includes club options for two more seasons. It will be the second stint in Seattle for the 33-year-old, who was with the Sounders from their inaugural season in 2009 through 2012.
he 24 Hours of Le Mans race was postponed from June to August in the hope that fans can attend by then. The iconic race was scheduled to take place on June 12-13 but was moved to Aug. 21-22.
- The 2021 Penn Relays have been canceled for the second straight time due to the coronavirus pandemic and local restrictions on large gatherings. The three-day event at Philadelphia’s Franklin Field was scheduled to begin April 22.
— The Associated Press