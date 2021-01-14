Sports briefs: Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for $5.2 million

MEMORABILIA
Topps Mantle rookie card
sells for $5.2 million
A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card shattered a five-month old record for the highest-selling sports card of all time when it recently sold for $5.2 million.
The Mantle card is a PSA 9 (PSA is a grading system that grade from 1 to 10). The previous record price for a sports card was for a signed Mike Trout rookie card from the 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor series, which sold for $3.9 million in August.
The card was bought in November by entrepreneur Rob Gough. The one he purchased is one of only six mint 9 versions of the card known to exist. There are three known mint 10 versions of the card, but the owners are said to have no interest in selling.
BASEBALL
Phillies sign reliever Bradley
to one-year deal
The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Archie Bradley agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract.
The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.
Bradley, 28, joins a bullpen that was one of the worst in baseball. Philadelphia’s relievers combined for a 7.06 ERA, and the team blew three-run leads eight separate times.
New Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel
- agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. The 29-year-old was acquired from Milwaukee on Dec. 2. Knebel was an All-Star in 2017. The right-hander missed the 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and struggled after returning last season.
Jose Martinez
- and the New York Mets agreed to a one-year contract that pays $1 million while he is in the major leagues and $225,000 while he’s in the minors. The 32-year-old first baseman and outfielder hit .182 with four doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs last year for the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs.
Right-handed reliever Mychal Givens
- and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $4.05 million, one-year contract. Colorado acquired Givens in a deal with Baltimore on Aug. 30. He allowed at least a run in five of 10 appearances for the Rockies. Combined, he was 1-1 with a 3.61 ERA with Colorado and Baltimore.
GOLF
Malnati up early in Hawaii
Peter Malnati took the early lead on a windy morning at Waialae by making nine birdies for an 8-under 62 at the PGA’s Sony Open in Honolulu.
Jim Herman and Vaughn Taylor were two shots back after a pair of 64s.
Defending champion Cameron Smith opened with a 67. Harris English, coming off a victory at Kapalua and hopeful of being only the third player to sweep the Hawaii swing, had three bogeys in a four-hole stretch on his second nine and had to birdie two of the last three holes for an even-par 70.
NHL
Blackhawks place Toews on long-term injured reserve
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games and 24 days after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve because of an unspecified illness.
The 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp last month he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”
Toews helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships from 2010 to 2015. He had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season and was one of the team’s best defensive forwards.
The team also announced defenseman Brent Seabrook has a lower back injury and moved forward Kirby Dach to long-term IR because of a wrist injury. Seabrook, 35, has not played since December 2019. He missed the playoffs after having two hip surgeries and a right shoulder operation and has not been on the ice since camp opened.
St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais
- was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Colorado defenseman Devon Toews in Wednesday’s season opener.
FIGURE SKATING
Pairs competition opens
U.S. Championships
Olympic team bronze medalist Alexa Knierim and her new partner, Brandon Frazier, led after the pairs short program that opened the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Las Vegas.
Knierim teamed with husband Chris for the 2018 Olympics, and they won their third national title last year. Chris has since retired, so his wife joined with Frazier, the 2017 U.S. pairs champion with Haven Denney.
They scored 77.46 points for a solid lead over Jessica Calalang and Brian Johnson, who were second at 71.3034. Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov were third at 69.56.
Pairs conclude Saturday night with the free skate. Late Thursday was the women’s short program. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no fans were allowed.
ELSEWHERE
Andy Murray
- ’s status for the Australian Open was put in doubt after he tested positive for the coronavirus only days before his planned flight to Melbourne. The Australian Open was delayed three weeks because of COVID-19 restrictions and is set to begin Feb. 8. Players and officials must spend 14 days in quarantine once they arrive in Australia.
The Chicago Sky of the WNBA signed general manager and coach James Wade
- to a a four-year contract extension. Wade has gone 32-24 (.565) and has made the playoffs in his two seasons with the Sky.
Chris Armas will replace Greg Vanney
- as head coach of Toronto in Major League Soccer. Armas previously coached the New York Red Bulls from 2018 to 2020. Vanney quit Toronto on Dec. 1 after more than six seasons and became head coach of the LA Galaxy.
- Montreal’s Major League Soccer team is dropping its Impact nickname. The team said it will rebrand as Club de Foot Montreal and go without a formal nickname, in the style of European clubs.
