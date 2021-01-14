Sports briefs: Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for $5.2 million

GOLF

Malnati up early in Hawaii

Peter Malnati took the early lead on a windy morning at Waialae by making nine birdies for an 8-under 62 at the PGA’s Sony Open in Honolulu.

Jim Herman and Vaughn Taylor were two shots back after a pair of 64s.

Defending champion Cameron Smith opened with a 67. Harris English, coming off a victory at Kapalua and hopeful of being only the third player to sweep the Hawaii swing, had three bogeys in a four-hole stretch on his second nine and had to birdie two of the last three holes for an even-par 70.

NHL

Blackhawks place Toews on long-term injured reserve

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games and 24 days after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve because of an unspecified illness.

The 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp last month he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”