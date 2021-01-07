Sports briefs: Montreal Canadiens cleared to play home games

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hooker bound for Tennessee
BLACKSBURG — Former Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker announced Thursday he will transfer to Tennessee.
Hooker, who entered the transfer portal the day after the Hokies opted out of playing in a bowl game on Dec. 17, will join a Tennessee team with a wide-open quarterback situation.
Hooker threw for 2,894 yards for Virginia Tech with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for 1,033 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and 15 TDs.
He helped turn the Hokies’ 2019 season around when he replaced Ryan Willis as the starting quarterback after a 2-2 start. Hooker won six straight, including a dramatic 42-35 win in his starting debut against Miami.
Hooker’s departure leaves Tech with three scholarship quarterbacks — Braxton Burmeister, Knox Kadum and 2021 signee Tahj Bullock — going into 2021. Former Tech quarterback Quincy Patterson also entered the transfer portal in 2020 and has since signed with North Dakota State.
Honors keep coming for Smith
Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama added to his collection of postseason honors, receiving the Maxwell Award as the college football player of the year.
Smith also won the Walter Camp player of the year and the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. He won the Heisman on Tuesday.
Smith leads the nation with 105 receptions and 20 touchdown catches. He has 1,641 yards receiving, with an FBS-high 844 coming after the catch.
Other awards handed out Thursday:
Alabama’s Mac Jones
- won the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Year Award. He threw 36 touchdown passes and four interceptions, completing 77% of his attempts.
- Alabama’s
Najee Harris
- , who scored an FBS-leading 24 rushing touchdowns, won the Doak Walker Award as the top running back.
- Offensive lineman
Alex Leatherwood
- became the sixth Alabama player to win the Outland Trophy as the outstanding interior lineman.
Landon Dickerson
- of Alabama won the Rimington Trophy as the top center.
- Tulsa linebacker
Zaven Collins
- , the only player in the country with four interceptions and four sacks, won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player.
- TCU free safety
Trevon Moehrig
- , who had two interceptions and broke up nine passes, won the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back.
- Florida’s
Kyle Pitts
- , who led all tight ends with 12 TD catches, won the John Mackey Award as the top player at his position.
- Miami’s
Jose Borregales
- won the Lou Groza Award as the top kicker. A transfer from Florida International, he was 20 of 22 on field goals.
Pressley Harvin III
- of Georgia Tech won the Ray Guy Award as the top punter after averaging an ACC-record 48 yards per punt.
- Coastal Carolina’s
Jamey Chadwell was named coach of the year. The Chanticleers won 11 games and were ranked as high as No. 9 in the AP Top 25
- .
NHL
Canadiens can play home games
The Montreal Canadiens will be able to play home games despite the Quebec government’s imposition of a curfew aimed at curbing COVID-19 in the province.
There will be no fans at games. Players and personnel will be tested daily and they are not allowed to visit other people when off the ice.
The Canadiens open their season Wednesday against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. After playing their first six games on the road, their first home game is scheduled for Jan. 28 against Calgary.
Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia have given the green light for their NHL teams to play home games during the pandemic. Manitoba officials are confident Winnipeg can play home games. Ontario has yet to make a final decision.
New Jersey re-signed defenseman Sami Vatanen
- to a one-year, $2 million contract less than a year after trading him to Carolina. Vatanen previously played parts of three seasons with the Devils (2017-20). In 154 games with New Jersey, he scored 12 goals and 56 assists for 68 points. He had five goals and 18 assists in 47 games before being dealt to the Hurricanes at the trade deadline.
PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM
Golfers honored by Trump
Hall of Fame golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player, along with late Olympian Babe Didrikson Zaharias, were presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House announced.
The award is one of the nation’s highest civilian honors. President Donald Trump has generally held public ceremonies when presenting the honor, but Thursday’s event was closed to the media.
Player, who is South African, won 24 PGA Tour events and 118 international tournaments.
Sorenstam, who is Swedish, completed her LPGA career with 72 tournament victories and was the dominant player of her era, earning The Associated Press female athlete of the year award three consecutive years beginning in 2003.
Zaharias was an all-around athlete nicknamed “Babe,” after Babe Ruth. She was not only an Olympic track and field champion, but excelled in baseball, basketball, and golf. She was still a top-ranked professional golfer when she died from cancer in 1956.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FSU-Pittsburgh game postponed
No. 25 Florida State’s visit to Pittsburgh scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing issues within the Seminoles program.
The postponement is the third this week for Florida State. Duke’s visit to Tallahassee last Saturday was postponed, as well as a trip to Syracuse scheduled for Wednesday. The Panthers ended up playing the Orange instead, rallying for a 63-60 victory.
The Atlantic Coast Conference adjusted its schedule after the announcement. Pitt’s game against Georgia Tech set for Tuesday, Jan. 12 has been shifted forward one day. The Yellow Jackets are having COVID-19 issues of their own. Games against Notre Dame and Louisville scheduled for this week have already been postponed.
- South Carolina paused its men’s and women’s basketball programs due to coronavirus issues. The men’s game Saturday at Mississippi has been postponed as was the women’s game against Georgia scheduled for Thursday.
Texas Tech’s Burnett leaves team
Texas Tech freshman Nimari Burnett, the program’s first McDonald’s All-American, is leaving the program just 12 games into his career.
Burnett, a high school standout in Chicago and consensus top 30 recruit nationally, never cracked the starting lineup in a crowded backcourt while averaging 5.3 points. Burnett was struggling offensively, shooting 28% from the field and just 17% from 3-point range.