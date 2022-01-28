Sports briefs: Morris helps R-MC to ninth straight win over H-SC

COLLEGES
Morris helps R-MC to 9th straight win over H-SC
Randolph-Macon’s DaQuan Morris nailed seven 3-pointers, accounting for a career-high 21 points, as R-MC pulled away to beat Hampden-Sydney 83-63 Thursday at H-SC.
The Yellow Jackets (16-1, 8-0 ODAC), ranked No. 1 in Division III, trailed 50-43 with 14:09 left in the game. Morris hit a 3-pointer that started a 40-13 closing run.
Morris made 7 of 9 3-point attempts. Miles Mallory scored 20 points and had nine rebounds, and Buzz Anthony added 15 points and nine assists for R-MC, which has beaten H-SC nine straight times.
Josiah Hardy and Ryan Clements led H-SC (10-6, 5-4) with 11 points apiece. Davidson Hubbard added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, who had 19 turnovers.
Already-thin Florida will be without center Jason Jitoboh
- for the remainder of the season following eye surgery Friday. Jitoboh took a finger to his left eye late in the first half Wednesday night at Tennessee.
- Arizona State offensive coordinator
Zak Hill
- resigned amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations, a person familiar with the move confirmed to The Associated Press. Hill became the fourth assistant to leave the program this week, the person said on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.
NFL
49ers’ Williams questionable for title game
San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is questionable for the NFC championship after missing practice all week with a sprained ankle.
Williams got hurt in the second half of last week’s win at Green Bay but remained in the game. Coach Kyle Shanahan would not disclose whether Williams’ injury was the more severe high ankle injury or a milder low ankle injury and said the decision on whether he would play against the Rams won’t be made until Sunday.
Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, 65, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that’s made the Steelers perennial contenders, is leaving after the NFL Draft this spring. Team president Art Rooney II said that Colbert wants to move into a more advisory role. The team already has conducted interviews with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt
- and shortly will turn its eye to candidates outside the organization.
- The Baltimore Ravens hired
Mike Macdonald as their defensive coordinator, bringing him back from the college ranks after a season at Michigan. The 34-year-old Macdonald was Michigan’s defensive coordinator last season, when the Wolverines won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff. Prior to that, he spent seven seasons with the Ravens, serving as linebackers coach from 2018-20 under coach John Harbaugh
- . He also coached defensive backs for Baltimore in 2017.
GOLF
Kang, Ko tied atop LPGA tournament
A week-and-a-half into the 2022 LPGA Tour season, Danielle Kang has a new home. She has taken up residence at the top of the leaderboard.
A winner in the season opener in Orlando last week, Kang birdied her final two holes for a 4-under 68 to catch good friend Lydia Ko (70) in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rico in Boca Raton, Fla.
The two stand at 11-under 133 at the tournament’s midway point, four shots clear of U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso (70) and England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69).
TENNIS
Vax rules could keep Djokovic out of French
France is tightening its vaccination rules in a way that could put Novak Djokovic at risk of missing the French Open.
From Feb. 15, anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to show proof they tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous four months — down from the current six-month window — in order to enter sports venues in France.
The French law is central to the government’s plan for tackling the virus and aims to bar unvaccinated individuals from stadiums, restaurants, bars and other public places.
Djokovic, who is not vaccinated, said he tested positive in mid-December. Under the current rules with a six-month window, he could play in the French Open, which starts May 22. But if the new requirements stay in force until then, they are likely to rule him out unless he gets vaccinated or tests positive again within four months of the start of the clay-court Grand Slam.
The top-ranked Djokovic is the defending champion in Paris. Earlier this month, he was deported from Australia and barred from playing in the Australian Open for not meeting the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules.
AUTO RACING
Wickens teams up with Wilkins to finish third
Robert Wickens worked for more than three years to get back into a racecar and resume the driving career cut short during his rookie IndyCar season.
His reward was a podium finish at Daytona International Speedway.
Wickens and Mark Wilkins teamed for a third-place finish in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge touring car class season opener. It was the first race for Wickens since he suffered a spinal cord injury in 2018 in a spectacular crash at Pocono.
Wickens was in his wheelchair for the podium celebration when the champagne was passed out for the customary celebratory spray. But he’d locked the brakes — “rookie move,” he said — and was using both hands to hold his own bottle. So he couldn’t move out of the way when the other five drivers on the podium moved in for the attack.
The Canadian was enjoying a breakout rookie IndyCar season before his crash in the 14th race of 2018. Although he can stand with some support, he can’t walk and uses a wheelchair. Bryan Herta Autosport made his comeback possible with a custom hand control system that Wickens uses for accelerating and braking.
