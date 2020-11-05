Sports briefs: Nadal has eyes on Paris Masters prize

Numerous tracks canceled meets and some returned with abbreviated schedules. Many cards went off without the noise of spectators, demonstrating the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on horse racing that continues to this day.

While it has made for a strange year and compacted path to this weekend’s $31 million Breeders’ Cup world championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., the 14 races running Friday and Saturday at the picturesque track provides some normalcy after a season of upheaval.

High-quality competition helps and once again could determine the Eclipse Award favorites as the year’s best in several divisions. Saturday’s marquee $6 million Classic highlights the depth with a rematch between Belmont Stakes champ Tiz the Law and Derby winner Authentic, the Bob Baffert-trained pupil who went wire to wire and beat the race favorite by 1 1/4 lengths at Churchill Downs.

And yet, both 3-year-olds are listed as betting choices below veterans and Baffert stablemates Improbable (5-2) and Maximum Security (7-2), who crossed the finish line first in last year’s Derby before becoming the first in 145 years to be disqualified for interference.

Five feature races for 2-year-olds highlight Friday’s card with nine on Saturday on dirt and turf.