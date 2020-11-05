Sports briefs: Nadal has eyes on Paris Masters prize

TENNIS
Nadal has eyes on Paris prize
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal stayed on course for an elusive first title at the Paris Masters after beating Jordan Thompson 6-1, 7-6 (3) to reach the quarterfinals.
Nadal has won 86 career titles, including 35 in Masters events, but lost his only final at the Bercy Indoor Arena in Paris 13 years ago.
Nadal, a 20-time Grand Slam champion who on Wednesday became only the fourth man to reach 1,000 match wins, next faces Pablo Carreno Busta.
Alexander Zverev needed three hours to beat unseeded Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (11), 6-7 (7), 6-4. Zverev next faces three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who rallied to beat fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Other quarterfinals will pit No. 3 Daniil Medvedev against No. 6 Diego Schwartzman and Milos Raonic vs. Ugo Humbert.
HORSE RACING
Breeders’ Cup brings some normalcy
This year’s Triple Crown slate unfolded over 3½ months instead of six weeks and shuffled the marquee Kentucky Derby from its traditional first Saturday in May to Labor Day weekend — as the middle jewel.
Numerous tracks canceled meets and some returned with abbreviated schedules. Many cards went off without the noise of spectators, demonstrating the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on horse racing that continues to this day.
While it has made for a strange year and compacted path to this weekend’s $31 million Breeders’ Cup world championships at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., the 14 races running Friday and Saturday at the picturesque track provides some normalcy after a season of upheaval.
High-quality competition helps and once again could determine the Eclipse Award favorites as the year’s best in several divisions. Saturday’s marquee $6 million Classic highlights the depth with a rematch between Belmont Stakes champ Tiz the Law and Derby winner Authentic, the Bob Baffert-trained pupil who went wire to wire and beat the race favorite by 1 1/4 lengths at Churchill Downs.
And yet, both 3-year-olds are listed as betting choices below veterans and Baffert stablemates Improbable (5-2) and Maximum Security (7-2), who crossed the finish line first in last year’s Derby before becoming the first in 145 years to be disqualified for interference.
Five feature races for 2-year-olds highlight Friday’s card with nine on Saturday on dirt and turf.
Compared to previous years where Triple Crown qualifiers and other marquee races are spread throughout the spring and summer, the reshuffled schedule has helped many horses run their best entering the season finale.
“The Breeders’ Cup is perhaps the only sport in which the product on the field has actually benefited from the pandemic,” NBC Sports analyst Randy Moss said in a network release. “Because many racetracks were closed in the spring, horses couldn’t run as often, and now they are fresher and healthier in November than ever before.”
COLLEGES
Clemson dropping men’s track and cross country
Clemson is ending its men’s track and field and cross country programs after this academic year.
Men’s track and field has been part of the Tigers’ athletic department since 1953, winning 23 combined Atlantic Coast Conference team championships all time.
The move affects 26 scholarship athletes and 25 more walk-ons. The school said all scholarship grants will be honored as long as those students remain on campus. All affected coaches’ contracts will be honored.
Christian Miller
- , a 21-year-old University of Nebraska wrestler, is dead after an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln. Details about the accident were not immediately released. Miller was part of the wrestling program for four seasons. He was 15-9 overall, including a 12-3 record in 2019-2020.
BASEBALL
Ex-Tampa Bay prospect convicted of murder
Former Tampa Bay Rays prospect Brandon Martin was convicted of murdering three men with a baseball bat at his family’s Corona, Calif., home.
After four hours of deliberations, a Riverside County Superior Court jury found Martin guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday in the Sept. 17, 2015, deaths of his father, Michael Martin, uncle Ricky Andersen and alarm installer Barry Swanson.
In addition to three murder counts, the jury convicted Martin of evading arrest, resisting arrest, stealing an auto and injuring a police dog.
Two days before the murders, Martin was placed on a mental-health hold in Riverside after he admitted to Corona police officers that he choked his mother and threatened her with scissors. The family was having a security system installed on the day of the murders to protect them.
The murder weapon, a black baseball bat, was engraved with Martin’s name and left at the scene. When authorities apprehended Martin the next day, police records allege he body-slammed a police dog and fought officers.
NHL
Blue Jackets lock up Gavrikov
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to a three-year, $8.4 million contract.
Gavrikov, 24, was among the NHL’s top rookie defensemen in goals, assists and points last season. Gavrikov had five goals and 13 assists with 18 penalty minutes in 69 games with Columbus in 2019-20. He added a goal and a pair of assists in 10 playoff games.
The New York Rangers avoided arbitration with center Ryan Strome
- , agreeing to terms on a $9 million, two-year contract. Strome, 27, set a career high last season with 59 points on 18 goals and 41 assists. Strome has 254 points in 491 career regular-season games.
ELSEWHERE
Jasper Philipsen won a long, wet and windy Stage 15 at the Spanish Vuelta, and Primoz Roglic held his overall lead with two more competitive days of racing left. Philipsen earned his first stage win in a grand tour. He powered ahead of the pack near the end of the race’s longest stage of 230 kilometers (142 miles) through a winding, wooded terrain in northwest Spain. Roglic, the defending champion, maintained his 42 second lead over Richard Carapaz as the race closes in on Sunday’s ceremonial arrival in Madrid. John Hugh Carthy
- is third, 47 seconds behind.
