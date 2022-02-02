Sports briefs: NCAA revenue back to normal

The Sun replaced January with Courtney Williams, who starred for Connecticut before leaving in 2020 for Atlanta.

Las Vegas re-signed A’ja Wilson, locking up the 2020 WNBA MVP at the start of free agency. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

OLYMPICS

Shuster will be first curler

to carry United States flag

Before he throws a stone at the Beijing Games, John Shuster will become the first curler to carry the American flag in an Olympic opening ceremony.

That’s a big deal for a sport that’s becoming more popular in the United States thanks to Shuster’s Olympic exploits.

The defending gold medalist and five-time Olympian was elected by his fellow American athletes to lead the United States into the Bird’s Nest on Friday along with Brittany Bowe. Bowe, a three-time Olympian, was the first runner-up and will walk in place of bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement of the flag bearers came shortly after competition at the Beijing Olympics began Wednesday with the opening games of mixed doubles curling. Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger finished a big night overall for the Americans by holding on to beat Olympic newcomer Australia 6-5 when Tahli Gill’s final stone whizzed past an American rock in the house.