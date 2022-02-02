Sports briefs: NCAA revenue back to normal

COLLEGES
NCAA revenue back to normal
The NCAA generated more than $1.15 billion in revenue in 2021, returning to normal after the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament due to the pandemic in 2020 cost the association and its member schools $800 million.
The NCAA released its financial records Wednesday.
Most NCAA revenue comes from its contract with CBS and Turner for the rights to televise the men’s Division I basketball tournament. That contract paid the NCAA $850 million in 2021 and is scheduled to pay $870 million in 2022.
NCAA revenues were $1.12 billion in 2019.
North Carolina gives Brown
one-year contract extension
North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension with football coach Mack Brown through the 2026 season.
The school said the agreement keeps Brown’s contract length at five years.
The 70-year-old coach has led the Tar Heels to bowl games in his first three seasons in his second stint with the program he led to top-10 status in the 1990s.
Arizona State associate head coach and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce
- has resigned to pursue NFL opportunities, becoming the fifth assistant to depart the program in the wake of an NCAA investigation into possible recruiting violations.
NHL
League curbing COVID-19 protocols
Morning nasal swabs, part of the daily routine for NHL players in recent months, are going away.
The league updated its COVID-19 protocols earlier this week, dropping daily testing requirements for fully vaccinated players, citing a “declining positivity rate.” Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said the change was long overdue.
Virtually every NHL team has been hit by COVID-19 cases this season, forcing the league to postpone 104 games.
SOCCER
Kickers re-sign forward Bolanos
The Richmond Kickers re-signed forward Jonathan Bolanos for the 2022 season, the club said. It will be Bolanos’ third season with the club. He started 25 of 29 appearances this past year. The 23-year-old Miramar, Fla., native scored five goals, second-most on the team, and added an assist.
U.S. men blank Honduras Weston McKennie and Walker Zimmerman had first-half goals to give the U.S. an early spark on a frigid night and a fresh Christian Pulisic scored after entering in the second half to lead the Americans over Honduras 3-0 in a World Cup qualifying match in St. Paul, Minn.
The Americans emerged in second place with three matches remaining.
The kickoff temperature was 3 degrees.
Rodman signs top NWSL pact
The Washington Spirit signed Trinity Rodman to the richest contract in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League.
The extension with the 19-year-old daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman is worth at least $1.1 million over four years.
American defender DeAndre Yedlin
- is returning to Major League Soccer, agreeing to a four-year contract with Miami.. Yedlin, whose contract with Turkey’s Galatasaray was terminated on Jan. 26, was signed by Miami with the league’s No. 1 allocation ranking.
NBA
Wizards beat Sixers, end skid
Spencer Dinwiddie scored the go-ahead bucket with 90 seconds left in the game and had a triple-double to lead the Washington Wizards to a 106-103 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Dinwiddie had 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points and the Wizards snapped a six-game losing streak.
WNBA
McCoughtry going to Minnesota
Angel McCoughtry is heading to Minnesota and Briann January is going to Seattle for her final season in the WNBA.
McCoughtry spent the past two seasons in Las Vegas after playing in Atlanta since the Dream drafted her first in 2009. She missed last year while dealing with an ACL injury in her right knee, except for a token one-game appearance when the Aces played in Atlanta. In 2020, she averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aces.
January is heading back west after spending two years in Connecticut. She earned her seventh all-WNBA defensive team nod last year.
The Sun replaced January with Courtney Williams, who starred for Connecticut before leaving in 2020 for Atlanta.
Las Vegas re-signed A’ja Wilson, locking up the 2020 WNBA MVP at the start of free agency. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
OLYMPICS
Shuster will be first curler
to carry United States flag
Before he throws a stone at the Beijing Games, John Shuster will become the first curler to carry the American flag in an Olympic opening ceremony.
That’s a big deal for a sport that’s becoming more popular in the United States thanks to Shuster’s Olympic exploits.
The defending gold medalist and five-time Olympian was elected by his fellow American athletes to lead the United States into the Bird’s Nest on Friday along with Brittany Bowe. Bowe, a three-time Olympian, was the first runner-up and will walk in place of bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who tested positive for COVID-19.
The announcement of the flag bearers came shortly after competition at the Beijing Olympics began Wednesday with the opening games of mixed doubles curling. Chris Plys and Vicky Persinger finished a big night overall for the Americans by holding on to beat Olympic newcomer Australia 6-5 when Tahli Gill’s final stone whizzed past an American rock in the house.
— From staff and wire reports