Sports briefs: NCAA schools ratify new constitution

COLLEGES
NCAA schools ratify new constitution
NCAA member schools voted to ratify a new, pared-down constitution Thursday, paving the way for a decentralized approach to governing college sports that will hand more power to schools and conferences.
The vote was overwhelmingly in favor, 801-195, and was the main order of business at the NCAA’s annual convention.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said in his state of college sports address the new constitution was more of a “declaration of independence” that will allow each of the association’s three divisions to govern itself.
The new constitution mostly lays out guiding principles and core values for the NCAA, the largest governing body for college sports in the United States.
The move is just part of a sea change for the NCAA and the first major shift in its governance model since 1996. It comes with the hope that it will reduce college sports’ exposure to legal challenges after a resounding rebuke from the Supreme Court last spring.
For Division II and III, there will be little if any change, though most of the dissenting voices during the NCAA’s open forum that preceded the full membership vote came from those ranks.
An independent arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, Ollie’s lawyer said. Attorney Jacques Parenteau called the ruling from arbiter Mark Irvings
- a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in the spring of 2018 after the school reported numerous NCAA violations in his program. UConn was placed on probation for two years and Ollie was sanctioned individually for those violations, which occurred between 2013 and 2018. Irvings ruled that Ollie is due $11,157,032.95 within next 10 business days, Parenteau said.
BASEBALL
Automated strike zone to be used in Triple-A
Major League Baseball is expanding its automated strike zone experiment to Triple-A, the highest level of the minor leagues.
MLB said it is recruiting employees to operate the system for the Albuquerque Isotopes, Charlotte Knights, El Paso Chihuahuas, Las Vegas Aviators, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Reno Aces, Round Rock Express, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Sugar Land Skeeters and Tacoma Rainiers.
The Major League Baseball Umpires Association agreed in its labor contract that started in 2020 to cooperate and assist if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level.
- The Tampa Bay Rays’ proposed plan to split the season between Florida and Montreal has been rejected by Major League Baseball.
The idea of playing in both the Tampa Bay area and Montreal has been discussed during the past several years after attempts to build a new full-time ballpark locally failed. The Rays’ lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., where the team has played since its inaugural season in 1998, expires after the 2027 season.
Despite reaching the World Series in 2008 and 2020, the Rays have annually ranked near the bottom in attendance. The Rays averaged about 9,500 last season.
Former Yankees pitcher Sergio Mitre was convicted of murdering his ex-partner’s daughter. Mitre was convicted of femicide after raping and murdering the 22-month-old girl named Ines after his July 2020 arrest and trial. The hurler was sentenced Wednesday night to between 40-60 years in prison. Mitre, 41, pitched for four different teams in the majors between 2003 and 2011: the Chicago Cubs, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers.
NBA
Bulls’ Ball to have surgery on knee
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out six to eight weeks, the team announced.
Ball has missed three games since a 42-point loss to Golden State last week. Coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday the team had switched up his treatment, hoping he would avoid surgery, after he didn’t respond well to the initial regimen. Ball had the same knee scoped in 2018 when he was with the Lakers.
Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 by the NBA for cursing at a fan in Cleveland. Irving’s comments to the fan during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s 114-107 loss on Monday were captured on video. Irving used profanity in reminding the fan that he helped the Cavaliers win the NBA championship in 2016. Also, Nets assistant coach David Vanterpool
- was fined $10,000 and the Nets were penalized $25,000 by the NBA after he interfered with play in a victory at Washington. Vanterpool reached across the sideline and deflected a pass with 5:42 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 119-118 victory on Wednesday. The Nets ended up coming up with the ball and were credited with a steal.
Joel Embiid
- tied his career high with 50 points in just 27 minutes, leading a dominant third quarter that carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 123-110 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
NFL
Bucs’ Fournette back at practice
Bucs tailback Leonard Fournette, still technically on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, was spotted at the portion of practice open to reporters. Afterward, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich conveyed cautious optimism about his leading rusher’s availability for Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the Rams.
Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property after he broke a vacuum and other items during an argument, authorities said. Gay, 23, was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kan., and had a court date scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Overland Park police said in an offense report that Gay damaged a vacuum and other property, causing total property damage of $225, The Kansas City Star reported. Gay’s agents, Maxx Lepsettler and Ryan Rubin
- , said in a statement that Gay was visiting his son when he got into an argument with the child’s mother, who called police.
The NFL fined Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott
- $25,000 for comments condoning fans throwing objects at officials after a playoff loss to San Francisco. Told after the game that fans were throwing objects at officials, Prescott said, “Credit to them then.” He initially called it “sad” because he was told the objects were being thrown at Dallas players.
-- The Associated Press