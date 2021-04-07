Sports briefs: Nike suspends sponsorship of Deshaun Watson

NFL
Nike suspends sponsorship of Watson
Nike has suspended its endorsement contract with Deshaun Watson amid allegations of sexual assault and harassment against the Houston Texans quarterback.
Watson has been accused of sexual assault or harassment in lawsuits filed by 22 women. One of those women, Ashley Solis, said Tuesday during a news conference that she was assaulted and traumatized when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020.
Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless” and questioned the claims against Watson, alleging they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client.
The Houston Police Department said last week it was investigating Watson after someone had filed a report with the agency about Watson. Tony Buzbee, who represents the 22 women, said it was not Solis but another of his clients who filed the first report with police.
The NFL has been in contact with Buzbee during its own investigation.
Beats by Dre followed Nike’s lead and also parted ways with Watson on Wednesday.
The Cincninnati Bengals continued to part with veterans when they released running back Giovani Bernard on Wednesday. Bernard, a fan favorite who had a year left on a two-year contract that would have paid him $4.1 million in 2021, played his entire eight-year NFL career in Cincinnati and established himself as a reliable blocking back and receiver. The 29-year-old Bernard became a starter for the last 10 games of 2020 after Joe Mixon
- suffered a foot injury. A 2013 second-round draft pick by the Bengals, he played in 115 games with 30 starts, rushing for 3,697 yards and 22 touchdowns. His 342 receptions are the most by a running back in Bengals history, and his 2,867 receiving yards are the second most.
- The Tennessee Titans have hired veteran defensive coordinator and former Lions coach
Jim Schwartz
- as a senior defensive assistant. Schwartz has been defensive coordinator for 14 NFL seasons, the last five with Philadelphia. The Eagles ranked third in the NFL last season with 49 sacks, a category the Titans ranked ahead of only Jacksonville and Cincinnati in last season. The Eagles ranked seventh in sacks through his five seasons.
- The Dallas Cowboys signed punter
Bryan Anger and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle on Wednesday, adding depth at both positions for offseason workouts. Anger figures to be in competition with Hunter Niswander
- at training camp. The 32-year-old Anger was with Houston the past two seasons after previous stints with Jacksonville and Tampa Bay. Sprinkle spent his first four seasons with Washington. Sprinkle had 26 of his 34 catches and 241 of his 301 career yards in 2019, when he started 13 games.
- The Buffalo Bills agreed to sign guard
Forrest Lamp
- to a one-year contract on Wednesday in continuing a series of offseason moves to add experienced offensive line depth. Lamp, 6 foot 4 and 210 pounds, spent the past four seasons with the Chargers, and was one of two Los Angeles linemen to play every offensive snap last season.
NBA
Beal returns in Wizards’ win
Bradley Beal returned from a five-game absence to score 26 points, Russell Westbrook had his 20th triple-double of the season and the Washington Wizards made a season-best 19 3-pointers in a 131-116 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.
Washington snapped a four-game losing streak, but not before it blew most of a 21-point third-quarter lead. The Wizards also had a second-half meltdown Monday night, when they coughed up a 19-point lead in a loss to Toronto.
Out since March 27 with a hip contusion, Beal was added to the starting lineup just prior to tipoff and showed no signs of rust. He made 11 of 19 shots and 4 of 6 3s.
Westbrook had with 23 points, 15 assists and 14 rebounds in 26 minutes. He has five triple-doubles in his past six games and is the NBA’s only player averaging double digits in points, rebounds and assists.
NHL
Canucks: 25 players, coaches tested positive
The Canucks said 25 players and coaches have tested positive in a COVID-19 outbreak involving a variant of the virus.
The team said Wednesday that 21 players, including three from the taxi squad, and four members of the coaching staff have tested positive, and one other player is considered a close contact.
Blue Jackets center
Boone Jenner had surgery Wednesday for a broken finger and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Jenner was hit in the hand with a hard shot from teammate Patrik Laine in the third period of Tuesday night’s win over Tampa Bay.
TENNIS
Fritz, Struff reach Sardegna quarterfinals
Second-seeded American Taylor Fritz beat Andrej Martin 6-2, 7-6 (4) Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Sardegna Open.
Fritz will next face Aljaz Bedene after the Slovenian overcame Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany eased past British qualifier Liam Broady 6-4, 6-2 to book a quarterfinal against Nikoloz Basilashvili.
The fourth-seeded Basilashvili had to save five match points before eventually securing a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory over Slovakian qualifier Jozef Kovalik.
- The Associated Press