Sports briefs: No. 2 Baylor hits pause because of virus issues

COLLEGES
Division III winter sports championships canceled
The NCAA Division III Administrative Committee announced Wednesday the cancellation of the NCAA Division III winter sports championships because of low participation numbers brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
So although their seasons will continue, state Division III teams and athletes will not have a shot at competing next month in the Division III tournaments for basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field.
This is the second straight year that no NCAA Division III champions will be crowned in the winter sports. The 2020 NCAA winter and spring sports championships were canceled last March because of the pandemic.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 2 Baylor hits pause
because of virus issues
The No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team had its next two games postponed by the Big 12 because of COVID-19 protocols, with the Bears’ season getting interrupted again after a 17-0 start that is the best in school history.
The Big 12 announced late Thursday that Saturday’s home game against TCU and next Wednesday’s game at Oklahoma have been postponed in accordance with the league’s interruption guidelines. Neither the league nor Baylor provided specifics.
With the latest changes, Baylor’s next scheduled game is at home Feb. 13 against No. 13 Texas Tech.
NBA
League aiming for March 7
All-Star Game in Atlanta
The NBA told its teams that it expects to finalize plans in the coming week to have an All-Star Game in Atlanta.
The game and skills competitions will be held on March 7. It remains unclear when players would have to report to Atlanta and how testing will work there, or if fans will be part of the game.
The first-half schedule ends March 4, with the second half set to begin on March 11. The league said it expects to agree to terms with the National Basketball Players Association on testing protocols that will apply to all players during the break, how testing will work for the All-Star event, and when players will have to report back to their home markets to begin preparations for the second-half schedule.
golf
Two share Phoenix Open lead
Co-leader Matthew NeSmith nearly made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th — and barely got a reaction from the few fans. Xander Schauffele flubbed a chip — and couldn’t help but hear a surprised spectator’s reaction.
With attendance capped at about 5,000 at sunny TPC Scottsdale — a fraction of the usual turnout but the most for a PGA Tour event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — the usually raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open opened with some very different sights and sounds.
NeSmith and Mark Hubbard topped the leaderboard at 8-under 63, a stroke ahead of fellow morning starters Nate Lashley and Sam Burns, and two in front of 53-year-old Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.
Hubbard had his lowest score on the PGA Tour, and NeSmith matched his career low.
BASEBALL
La Stella joins Giants
Versatile infielder Tommy La Stella completed an $18.75 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, giving the club a reliable left-handed hitter with a track record of getting on base.
The 32-year-old La Stella was a key contributor down the stretch for the Athletics across the bay in Oakland last season after the 2019 All-Star got traded by the Los Angeles Angels in late August.
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi values versatility, and La Stella provides it. He played 33 games at second base during the shortened 60-game 2020 schedule, 10 at first, six at third and another nine as designated hitter.
He batted .281 last season between the Angels and A’s with five home runs, 14 doubles and two triples. His .370 on-base percentage helped make him one of the hardest players to strike out among qualified players with just 12 Ks in 228 plate appearances.
OLYMPICS
Tokyo official won’t resign
after remarks about women
The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said he would not resign despite pressure on him to do so after making derogatory comments earlier in the week about women.
The controversy surrounding Yoshiro Mori, the 83-year-old gaffe-prone former Japanese prime minister, is one more problem the postponed Tokyo Olympics really didn’t need as organizers and the IOC try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic. They are scheduled to open on July 23.
In an online meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee board of directors earlier in the week, Mori was reported by as saying women talk too much in meetings. His comments have created a storm in Japan, where women are grossly under-represented in politics and in board rooms.
The International Olympic Committee said it will not urge Mori to resign, saying his apology was enough.
The Tokyo Olympics are already swamped with problems. About 80% of Japanese in polls say the games should be postponed or canceled. They also have spoken out on rising costs that may total more than $25 billion.
ELSEWHERE
Dianne Durham
- , the first Black woman to win a USA Gymnastics national championship, died in Chicago following a short illness. She was 52. Mrs. Durham was a pioneer in American gymnastics. Her victory in the all-around at the 1983 national championships as a teenager was the first by a Black woman in the organization’s history.
Gamine was disqualified from a third-place finish in last year’s Kentucky Oaks and Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert
- fined $1,500 after a post-race test showed the filly had an anti-inflammatory in her system. The stewards ordered Gamine’s prize money of $120,000 from the Sept. 4 race at Churchill Downs to be forfeited. As a result of the DQ, Speech was moved up from fourth to third in the Oaks, which was won by Shedaresthedevil.
- Major League Soccer has extended the deadline for reworking the collective bargaining agreement with its players for another 24 hours, citing the progress the two sides have made this week. The new deadline is at 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday. Last week the league extended the deadline to 11:59 p.m. Thursday and warned that it was prepared to lock out players if a deal wasn’t reached. MLS has said it lost nearly $1 billion last season.
Les Levine, a longtime broadcaster and the self-proclaimed “voice of truth and reason” when it came to analyzing Cleveland’s sports teams, died Wednesday at 74. Engaging and quick-witted, Mr. Levine, a fixture of Cleveland sports for more than 50 years, was best known for his call-in radio shows. His banter with callers was often entertaining whether the discussions revolved around problems with the Indians’ bullpen or if the Browns co
- uld find a starting quarterback.
— The Associated Press