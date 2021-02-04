Sports briefs: No. 2 Baylor hits pause because of virus issues

He batted .281 last season between the Angels and A’s with five home runs, 14 doubles and two triples. His .370 on-base percentage helped make him one of the hardest players to strike out among qualified players with just 12 Ks in 228 plate appearances.

OLYMPICS

Tokyo official won’t resign

after remarks about women

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said he would not resign despite pressure on him to do so after making derogatory comments earlier in the week about women.

The controversy surrounding Yoshiro Mori, the 83-year-old gaffe-prone former Japanese prime minister, is one more problem the postponed Tokyo Olympics really didn’t need as organizers and the IOC try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic. They are scheduled to open on July 23.

In an online meeting of the Japanese Olympic Committee board of directors earlier in the week, Mori was reported by as saying women talk too much in meetings. His comments have created a storm in Japan, where women are grossly under-represented in politics and in board rooms.