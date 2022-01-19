Sports briefs: North Carolina shrine to add Robbins

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Carolina shrine to add Robbins in 2022 induction class
Another Hall of Fame is welcoming former Virginia Union basketball coach Dave Robbins into the fold.
Robbins, who grew up in Gastonia, N.C., and graduated from Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C., is part of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction class. He’s joined by Luke Appling, Missouri Arledge, Ronnie Barnes, Henry Bibby, Dan Brooks, Torry Holt, Sam Mills, Timmy Newsome and Tom Suiter. They will be enshrined on April 22 at a banquet at the Raleigh Convention Center.
Robbins went 713-194 at Virginia Union, with three Division II national championships. He also coached Thomas Jefferson High to the 1975 Group AAA championship.
Robbins is a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, and the CIAA Hall of Fame, among others.
NHL
Ovechkin, Capitals beat Jets in OT
Alex Ovechkin fumed after he thought the referees missed a penalty call and screamed obscenities from the bench after watching the replay.
On his next shift, he scored his NHL-leading 27th goal of the season to spark a comeback and help the Washington Capitals beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. It took a power move from Evgeny Kuznetsov to set up Tom Wilson‘s winner and give the Capitals their first 3-on-3 OT win of the season, but of course, their longtime captain and MVP candidate at age 36 was responsible for getting the rally going.
“He comes to play every night, and we can always rely on him,” defenseman Justin Schultz said.
Ovechkin’s anger started when the Capitals fell behind by two goals less than three minutes in. He became livid after no penalty was called on Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey for hooking him and let the officials know about it.
The Russian superstar scored on his next shot, firing the puck past 2020 Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on a 2-on-1 rush. With the goal, Ovechkin broke a tie atop the NHL with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.
Ovechkin’s 757th goal was also his 1,375th point, putting him ahead of Mike Modano for 24th on the career scoring list.
On Wednesday, Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov was suspended two games for kneeing Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers. Orlov was not penalized for the knee-on-knee hit late in regulation. Ehlers was injured on the play and is considered out indefinitely.
NHL reschedules games,
on track for on-time finish
Despite postponing more than 100 games for coronavirus-related reasons, the NHL is still on track to complete the regular season on time by the end of April.
While it came at the expense of players competing in the Beijing Olympics, the new schedule keeps the top hockey league in the world on pace to award the Stanley Cup before July 1.
The NHL on Wednesday revealed new dates for 98 postponed games, keeping the initial target date of April 29 for the end of the regular season. That would allow the traditional 16-team playoffs to begin in early May as originally planned.
The changes include moving 23 other games around and 95 games filling the Feb. 7-22 gap that previously was scheduled for the Olympic break. After the league and players union agreed to participate in the Olympics, the decision was made in late December to skip the Games to get through the 1,312-game season — the most in NHL history.
A total of 104 games have been postponed this season, including dozens linked to attendance restrictions in Canada.
NBA
Nuggets to get veteran win Forbes as part of three-team deal
The Denver Nuggets have agreed to acquire veteran wing player Bryn Forbes from San Antonio as part of a three-team deal that also includes Boston, a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The Nuggets are trading injured players Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier to Boston, and the Celtics are sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio.
The Spurs also will receive a future second-round draft pick from the Nuggets.
Nets hold off Wizards
Kyrie Irving scored 22 of his 30 points in the first half, and the visiting Brooklyn Nets held off the Washington Wizards 119-118 when Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.
Washington trailed by as many as 16 points, but a 3-pointer by Kuzma cut the lead to 1 with 36 seconds left.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Georgia quarterback Bennett returning for another season
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is returning for another season after leading the Bulldogs to their first national championship in 41 years.
Bennett began his Georgia career as a walk-on. He then transferred to a Mississippi junior college before returning to the Bulldogs. As a senior in 2021, Bennett replaced JT Daniels as the starter and then kept the job.
Bennett will take advantage of the NCAA’s rule to use the added year of eligibility granted in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Daniels, who transferred to Georgia from Southern Cal, has again entered the transfer portal as he seeks a new school for his final year of eligibility.
ELSEWHERE
Stephanie Labbe
- , the goalkeeper for the Canadian women’s national soccer team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has announced her retirement. Labbe will step away from the national team in April. The 35-year-old recently left her club team, Paris Saint-Germain, playing her final match in December.
— From staff and wire reports