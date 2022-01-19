Sports briefs: North Carolina shrine to add Robbins

Alex Ovechkin fumed after he thought the referees missed a penalty call and screamed obscenities from the bench after watching the replay.

On his next shift, he scored his NHL-leading 27th goal of the season to spark a comeback and help the Washington Capitals beat the visiting Winnipeg Jets 4-3 in overtime Tuesday night. It took a power move from Evgeny Kuznetsov to set up Tom Wilson‘s winner and give the Capitals their first 3-on-3 OT win of the season, but of course, their longtime captain and MVP candidate at age 36 was responsible for getting the rally going.

“He comes to play every night, and we can always rely on him,” defenseman Justin Schultz said.

Ovechkin’s anger started when the Capitals fell behind by two goals less than three minutes in. He became livid after no penalty was called on Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey for hooking him and let the officials know about it.

The Russian superstar scored on his next shot, firing the puck past 2020 Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on a 2-on-1 rush. With the goal, Ovechkin broke a tie atop the NHL with Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.