Sports briefs: Pelicans acquire McCollum from Blazers

NBA

Pelicans acquire McCollum

The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade, two sources familiar with the situation said Tuesday.

The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers get forward Josh Hart, and guards Tomas Staoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation in the form of a 2022 protected first-round draft choice and two future second-rounders.

McCollum, 30, is averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season.

Pacers trade Sabonis to Kings

The Indiana Pacers traded two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings in a six-player deal, a source with direct knowledge of the details confirmed to The Associated Press.

Sacramento is sending Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers.

The Kings will get Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a second-round draft pick plus Sabonis, who is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5 assists. He leads the Pacers in all three categories.

Beal to miss rest of regular season

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will have surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the regular season.

Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games before he was hurt Jan. 29 at Memphis.

COLLEGES

VMI, W&M to resume football series

Virginia Military Institute and William & Mary will resume their longtime state football rivalry in 2024 as both schools announced a four-game series.

The Keydets and Tribe will restart the rivalry on August 31, 2024 in Williamsburg and play again September 4, 2027 in Lexington, August 31, 2030 in Williamsburg and August 30, 2031 in Lexington.

Players’ employee status sought

An advocacy group filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday, the latest step in a push to give employee status to college athletes and afford them the right to competitive pay, collective bargaining and other benefits and protections.

The National College Players Association filed the unfair labor practice charges against the NCAA, Pac-12 Conference, UCLA and the University of Southern California as single and joint employers of Bowl Subdivision football players and Division I men’s and women’s basketball players.

BASEBALL

Dodgers’ Bauer won’t be charged

Los Angeles prosecutors decided not to charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a San Diego woman he met through social media.

Prosecutors were unable to prove the San Diego woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Bauer, 31, was placed on paid leave on July 2 under the players’ union and Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after the woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters. MLB and the union eventually agreed to extend his administrative leave through the end of the postseason.

Regardless of what happens in the legal case, Bauer could face a suspension by MLB of any length it chooses.

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black

, two wins shy of becoming the 66th manager in major league history to win 1,000 games, agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season. Black, 64, has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including 91-72 in 2018.

NFL

Police: Kamara had help in assault

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is accused of punching and badly injuring a man in an attack also involving at least three men who were with Kamara last weekend at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, according to a police arrest report made public Tuesday.

The alleged victim told Las Vegas police he fell unconscious on the floor, where police said video showed him being punched, kicked and stomped on by three people who accompanied Kamara at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s at the Cromwell hotel-casino.

The identities of the three other alleged attackers were blacked out in the police report. No other arrests have been made. Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, called the investigation ongoing.

Commanders safety faces charge

Deshazor Everett, a safety for the Washington Commanders, was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal car crash where he was behind the wheel.

Everett, 29, was the driver in a one-car crash that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, on Dec. 23, 2021, in Northern Virginia. Peters was riding in the passenger seat.

Their vehicle was traveling more than 90 mph in a 45 mph zone, the Loudoun County sheriff’s office said. Everett’s injuries kept him off the field for the final three games of the 2021 season. Everett turned himself in Tuesday and was released on $10,000 bond.

Titans give GM, Vrabel extensions

The Tennessee Titans made sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come.

Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced contract extensions for Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released.

Tennessee just posted a 12-5 record and earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008. The Titans lost 19-16 to Cincinnati in the AFC semifinals.

NHL

Jenner lifts Jackets over Caps

Boone Jenner scored his 19th goal with 44.4 seconds remaining and the Columbus Blue Jackets posted a 5-4 road victory over the Washington Capitals.

Jenner scored less than two minutes after Washington’s Tom Wilson tied the game on a 6-on-5 chance. The Blue Jackets rallied from an early 2-0 deficit.

Patrik Laine scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season for Columbus and Adam Boqvist added a goal.