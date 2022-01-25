Sports briefs: Progress continues in baseball labor talks

BASEBALL
Progress continues in labor talks
Major League Baseball withdrew its plan for more limited salary arbitration on Tuesday, a day after the union withdrew its demand for greater free agent eligibility.
In the second straight day of talks aimed at an agreement to end a lockout that started Dec. 2, clubs also accepted the union’s framework to funnel additional money to pre-arbitration-eligible players from central revenue, offering a $10 million pool based on awards and WAR. The union has asked for $105 million for the group, usually about 30 players annually.
In addition, management increased its offer to increase the minimum salary for players with less than one year of major league service from $600,000 to $615,000, but with a provision teams couldn’t pay more than that amount. Players have proposed a $775,000 minimum next year, up from $570,500.
Management also withdrew its proposal that would have delinked pensions from inflation, which under the current plan results in automatic increases.
The Chicago White Sox added another name to their rich Cuban history when they announced Tuesday they had agreed to a contract with outfielder Oscar Colás. Considered one of the top international free agents, Colás received a $2.7 million signing bonus. The team also said it had agreed to terms with outfielder Erick Hernández
- that included a $1 million bonus.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
N.C. State AD Corrigan to head CFP panel
North Carolina State athletics director Boo Corrigan will serve as the College Football Playoff selection committee chairman next season, executive director Bill Hancock said.
Hancock also announced four new members of the 13-person panel for 2022. Michigan AD Warde Manuel, Navy AD Chet Gladchuk, former Wake Forest and Ohio coach Jim Grobe and former USA Today sports writer Kelly Whiteside will join the committee.
Pry fills out strength staff
Virginia Tech announced a series of personnel moves with new coach Brent Pry filling out his strength and conditioning staff and making a pair of performance staff hires.
The Hokies previously hired Dwight Galt IV to replace Ben Hilgart as the new director of strength and conditioning. He will be joined by Greg Allen, Jarrett Ferguson, K.J. Florence and Matt Greenhalgh as assistant strength and conditioning coaches.
Ferguson is a familiar name in Blacksburg as a Tech alumnus who spent more than a decade working in the weight room. He was the football team’s senior director of strength and conditioning during 2006-17 and senior director of strength and conditioning for Olympic sports in 2018.
OLYMPICS
Injury forces Johnson off U.S. skiing team
The United States team for next month’s Olympics lost one of its top medal prospects Tuesday when downhill racer Breezy Johnson said injury will force her to miss the Beijing Games.
Johnson placed second behind Olympic champion Sofia Goggia in each of the three World Cup downhills she started this season, then crashed in training runs before two races in January.
The 26-year-old racer crashed in training in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, last week, one week after skipping a downhill in Austria to let a cut and bruised knee heal.
NHL
Yandle breaks ironman mark
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle broke the NHL record by playing in his 965th consecutive game.
Yandle, 35, passed the previous mark set by Doug Jarvis, who played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987.
Yandle started his streak March 26, 2009, with Phoenix, and he has played 1,075 games overall with the Coyotes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Flyers.
San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson
- is expected to miss at least two months with an injury to his left forearm. The Sharks said that Karlsson underwent surgery Monday.
SOCCER
Kickers sign defender Ritchie
The Richmond Kickers said they have signed defender Stuart Ritchie for this season. The 20-year-old from Pleasanton, Calif., joins the club after three seasons in the Hannover 96 system in Germany.
Ritchie slots in at left back, with the ability to help push the ball forward. Earlier in his career, after one season in the San Jose Earthquakes’ academy, a 16-year-old Ritchie moved to the Netherlands to play in the FC Groningen system. That stint included time with Groningen’s U-17, U-19 and U-23 teams, and training with the club’s first team.
Meanwhile, Ritchie’s play earned him opportunities to play with the U.S. U-18 men’s national team in 2018 and the U-20 men’s national team in 2019.
American forward Daryl Dike
- is set to be out for eight weeks because of a hamstring injury sustained on his full debut for West Bromwich Albion in English soccer’s second division. Dike, 21, came off with the injury early in the second half of West Brom’s 3-0 win over Peterborough on Saturday.
ELSEWHERE
Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, will have arthroscopic surgery on his left hip this week and be sidelined for about six months. The 32-year-old from Japan sat out the Australian Open and has not played on tour since a second-round loss to Dan Evans
- at Indian Wells in October.
- The fourth-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols will be without center
Keyen Green,
- a graduate transfer from Liberty, for the rest of the season after she tore an ACL in a win over Georgia.
- The reformed USFL will play every game in the same city during its inaugural season. The eight-team professional football league owned by Fox Sports will debut on April 16 with the Birmingham Stallions against the New Jersey Generals. All the games will be in Birmingham, Ala.
