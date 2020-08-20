Sports briefs: Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

BROADCASTING
Brennaman suspended
after uttering anti-gay slur
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on the air Wednesday night, prompting the team to apologize for the “horrific, homophobic remark.”
Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. He later apologized.
The Reds took the 56-year-old Brennaman off the broadcast in the fifth inning of the second game.
“The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman,” the team said in a statement. “He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days.”
Brennaman opened the fifth inning with an apology spoken directly to camera before handing off play-by-play duties.
“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” he said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am very, very sorry.”
After pausing to announce a home run by Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos, Brennaman added: “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again” and apologized to the Reds, Fox Sports and his coworkers.
On Thursday, Fox Sports, which has employed Brennaman for the past 27 years, said he would not be calling NFL games for the network this fall.
The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom has called major league games for 33 years.
CORONAVIRUS
Ga. State QB out for season because of heart conditions
Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo will not be able to play this season after being diagnosed with a heart condition related to COVID-19.
Georgia State is looking to replace Dan Ellington, who started the past two seasons and led the team to an upset of Tennessee in the 2019 opener. The Panthers finished 7-6, losing to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl.
Though Colasurdo didn’t specify what condition he is dealing with, several athletes have been stricken with Myocarditis, a disease associated with the coronavirus that causes inflammation of the heart. Several conferences that decided not to play this fall mentioned the disease as a potential risk of returning to the playing field during a pandemic.
Notre Dame doesn’t practice again
Notre Dame canceled football practice for a second consecutive day, holding off on preparations for its Sept. 12 opener against Duke.
The pause in practice is in reaction to the school’s decision to move classes online for at least two weeks to attempt to contain a spike in COVID-19 cases. Citing a rise in cases from 58 to 147 in one day, the school also announced that public spaces on campus would be closed.
Of the 232 tests administered to the football team, five players tested positive. The football team has conducted 851 coronavirus tests since June 18, with nine positive results.
- East Carolina has paused football activities indefinitely after a coronavirus cluster was reported within the team as well as within a campus residence hall. The school said there had been 10 positives associated with the football team and seven associated with Clement Hall.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Top forward recruit picks Duke
Power forward Paolo Banchero, a 6-foot-10 prospect in the 2021 class, announced his commitment to Duke.
Banchero, from O’Dea High School in Seattle, chose the Blue Devils over Kentucky, Tennessee, Arizona, Gonzaga and Washington. Rivals.com ranks Banchero, who averaged 22.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 blocks as a junior, as the No. 2 overall player in the 2021 class.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gamecocks lose freshman RB
South Carolina lost one of its most anticipated offensive newcomers for the season after tailback MarShawn Lloyd tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at practice.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said it was a non-contact injury during workouts Wednesday. “He just planted his foot and tore his ACL,” Muschamp said.
Lloyd is a 5-foot-9, 210 pound running back from Wilmington, Delaware. He was considered the country’s fourth-best tailback prospect by Rivals and the fifth best by 247 Sports. Lloyd had enrolled in the spring and was expected to play a big role in the backfield, where last year’s leading rushers in Tavien Feaster and Rico Dowdle were both seniors last season.
Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater
- plans to enter the NFL draft and skip his senior season. Slater mentioned the “rollercoaster of uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic” in a statement released by the school Thursday. A top line prospect, the 6-foot-4 Slater made 37 starts in three seasons and helped Northwestern win the Big Ten West two years ago. The Wildcats finished last in their division in 2019, though Slater did not allow a sack.
ELSEWHERE
Vartan Kupelian
- , a long-time Detroit News reporter who spent decades as one of the most respected golf writers in the country and who estimated he had covered 168 major championships spanning all the tours throughout his career, died Thursday. He was 73. Kupelian had been battling heart and diabetes complications for some time.
