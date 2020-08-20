Sports briefs: Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

BROADCASTING

Brennaman suspended

after uttering anti-gay slur

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on the air Wednesday night, prompting the team to apologize for the “horrific, homophobic remark.”

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. He later apologized.

The Reds took the 56-year-old Brennaman off the broadcast in the fifth inning of the second game.

“The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman,” the team said in a statement. “He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days.”

Brennaman opened the fifth inning with an apology spoken directly to camera before handing off play-by-play duties.