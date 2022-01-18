Sports briefs: RTD's Teel pads record of honors

MEDIA
RTD’s Teel pads record of state writing honors
Richmond Times-Dispatch sports columnist David Teel was named the Virginia sportswriter of the year on Tuesday. It marks the 14th time he has received the honor.
The nod extends his own record. The second most-honored state sportswriter is the late Bill Millsaps, who won the honor 11 times.
The sportswriter and sportscaster of the year awards are given by the National Sports Media Association, and are voted on by state sports media who are members of the NSMA.
The state sportscaster of the year voting ended in a tie between two Richmond-area personalities: WTVR’s Lane Casadonte and 910 The Fan’s Wes McElroy. McElroy was also a Times-Dispatch columnist and sideline reporter for Virginia Tech football games. He left the business to pursue other opportunities in December.
NHL
Canadiens name Hughes GM
The Montreal Canadiens hired player agent Kent Hughes as their general manager, hoping he can turn around a team with the worst record in the NHL.
The 51-year-old Montreal native replaces Marc Bergevin, who was fired Nov. 28 following the Canadiens’ poor start.
Meanwhile, Montreal forwards Cole Caufield and Joel Armia have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
- The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break in early February, saying coronavirus cases continue to decline across the league. The league and NHL Players’ Association announced the protocol changes Tuesday. The current policy will remain in place until the All-Star break begins Feb. 3.
NBA
Warriors distance themselves from minority owner’s stance
A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him.
On the latest edition of his All-In Podcast, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China, which is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region in northwest China.
“Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, OK?” Palihapitiya said at the nearly 15-minute mark of the show from Saturday.
Golden State swiftly reacted by saying Palihapitiya’s views aren’t reflective of those of the team.
Palihapitiya later backtracked. “To be clear, my belief is that human rights matter, whether in China, the United States, or elsewhere,” he said.
Pioneer Lusia Harris dies at 66
Lusia Harris, who was the only woman to be drafted by an NBA team and scored the first points in women’s basketball history at the Olympics, died Tuesday, her family said. She was 66.
Ms. Harris, who died in her native Mississippi, was drafted by the New Orleans Jazz in the seventh round in 1977, but didn’t try out for the team because she was pregnant at the time. She helped Delta State University win three straight national titles in the 1970s and earned a silver medal for the United States at the Montreal Olympics in 1976. She was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.
- The Indiana Pacers expect center
Myles Turner
- to miss at least the next two weeks with an injured left foot. Turner will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the Pacers said.
BASEBALL
Lowery to manage Fredericksburg Nationals
Cosby High graduate Jake Lowery returned to Richmond in 2019 as a member of the Double-A Harrisburg Senators, who were playing the Flying Squirrels.
He sensed that would be his final year as a player.
“There have been some talks about maybe staying in a situation with the Nationals, coaching, managing,” said the catcher/first baseman who attended James Madison. “I’m looking forward to that next step, that next stage, whatever it might be. If I could stay in the game, that would be a blessing.”
Lowery did, managing a Washington rookie league team in 2021. The Nationals said Tuesday that Lowery, 31, this season will manage the Low-A Fredericksburg Nationals.
The Nationals also said that Jose Alguacil, the Flying Squirrels manager last year and a member of the San Francisco Giants organization from 2007 to 2021, has joined Washington’s system as infield coordinator.
Dodgers elevate Gomes to GM
The Los Angeles Dodgers are making Brandon Gomes their new general manager, promoting the 37-year-old executive to a post that had been vacant since Farhan Zaidi’s departure four years ago.
A former pitcher with the Tampa Bay Rays who joined the Dodgers after his retirement as a player in 2016, Gomes has risen quickly through the club’s front office.
CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT
Monmouth joining CAA
Monmouth is leaving the MAAC and the Big South for the Colonial Athletic Association, multiple reports out of New Jersey said Tuesday. The Richmond-based CAA is also targeting Stony Brook and Hampton beginning in the 2022-23 school year after James Madison left the CAA to join the Sun Belt in November.
Monmouth’s men’s and women’s basketball teams currently play in the 11-team MAAC, while its football team competes in the nine-team Big South.
ELSEWHERE
- Williamsburg’s Kingsmill Resort will remain off the 2022 LPGA schedule as the search continues to find a new title sponsor. Formally the Kingsmill Championship, Pure Silk under the parent company of Barbasol, provided Kingsmill a three-year extension with a cancellation in 2020. In May of 2021, the event at Kingsmill was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic to welcome patrons back on the course.