Sports briefs: RTD's Teel pads record of honors

“Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, OK?” Palihapitiya said at the nearly 15-minute mark of the show from Saturday.

Golden State swiftly reacted by saying Palihapitiya’s views aren’t reflective of those of the team.

Palihapitiya later backtracked. “To be clear, my belief is that human rights matter, whether in China, the United States, or elsewhere,” he said.

Pioneer Lusia Harris dies at 66

Lusia Harris, who was the only woman to be drafted by an NBA team and scored the first points in women’s basketball history at the Olympics, died Tuesday, her family said. She was 66.

Ms. Harris, who died in her native Mississippi, was drafted by the New Orleans Jazz in the seventh round in 1977, but didn’t try out for the team because she was pregnant at the time. She helped Delta State University win three straight national titles in the 1970s and earned a silver medal for the United States at the Montreal Olympics in 1976. She was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

