Sports briefs: Showalter named Mets' manager

BASEBALL
Showalter hired as Mets’ manager
Buck Showalter is back on the bench in New York.
Nearly 30 years since making his name in pinstripes, Showalter has been hired as manager of the Mets as he returns to the Big Apple to take over his fifth major league team.
The former New York Yankees skipper replaces Luis Rojas, let go in early October following two losing seasons. Mets owner Steve Cohen revealed the move Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
Showalter has managed more than 3,000 big league games during 20 seasons.
Showalter, 65, joins Hall of Famers Casey Stengel, Yogi Berra and Joe Torre as managers of both the Mets and Yankees. Dallas Green held both jobs as well.
In addition to building a winner across town during the 1990s with the Yankees, Showalter has managed the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. He compiled a regular-season record of 1,551-1,517-1 (.506 winning percentage) from 1992 to 2018, winning three AL manager of the year awards.
NBA
Lakers’ Davis out at least four weeks
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after spraining a ligament in his left knee.
The Lakers announced the latest major setback Saturday for Davis, the eight-time All-Star with a lengthy injury history, particularly since moving to Los Angeles in 2019.
Davis was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers’ road loss to the Timberwolves on Friday night. Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels collided with Davis and sent the Lakers star to the court.
SOCCER
Tech’s Gray goes third in NWSL draft
Before Emily Gray headed to Virginia Tech, she wrote down a list of goals that she wanted to achieve in her college soccer career.
One of them was to be chosen in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.
Gray achieved that goal Saturday when she was chosen by the North Carolina Courage with the third overall pick.
Later in the first round, North Carolina selected Virginia forward Diana Ordonez with the sixth overall pick. There were 12 picks in the first round.
Gray became the highest NWSL draft pick in Hokies history. Mandy McGlynn, who decided this month to leave the NWSL to play in Sweden, was taken in the third round with the 20th overall pick in January 2020.
HOCKEY
Capitals beat Jets in Lowry’s debut
Vitek Vanecek made 40 saves and the visiting Washington Capitals beat Winnipeg 5-2 Friday night to spoil the debut of new Jets coach Dave Lowry.
Michael Sgarbossa and Alex Ovechkin scored empty-net goals in the final 2:40 to seal the win for Washington. Brett Leason, Daniel Sprong and Conor Sheary also scored for the Capitals.
Lowry, Winnipeg’s former assistant coach, was named interim head coach after Paul Maurice announced his resignation earlier Friday.
Marie-Philip Poulin
- scored at 3:31 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Friday night in Game 6 of the My Why Tour pre-Olympics women’s series in St. Louis. Canada has won four of the six games in the nine-game series.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Auburn hires Davis to run offense
Auburn has hired Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Austin Davis as offensive coordinator.
Coach Bryan Harsin fired Mike Bobo following a 6-6 record in their first regular season at Auburn. The team faces Houston in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 28.
Davis played in the NFL for St. Louis, Cleveland, Denver, Seattle and Tennessee. He started in coaching as an offensive assistant with the Seahawks in February 2019 and was elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2020, working with eight-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson (Collegiate).
Kyle King
- passed for 445 yards and three touchdowns,
Alphonso Thomas
- rushed for two more scores and Mary Hardin-Baylor broke away after halftime to unseat reigning champion North Central (Ill.) College 57-24 on Friday night to win the NCAA Division III national title in Canton, Ohio.
SKIING
Bennett claims World Cup downhill win
The big jumps and the varied terrain on the Saslong course in Selva di Val Gardena, Italy, remind the American racers of home.
It’s been the perfect recipe for success over the years and Bryce Bennett added another win for the team at the Dolomites resort Saturday in the first classic downhill of the World Cup season.
The 6-foot-7 Californian joined teammate Steven Nyman (three downhill victories) and Bode Miller (one super-G victory) as American winners on the Saslong.
For his first career victory, Bennett finished 0.14 seconds ahead of Otmar Striedinger of Austria and 0.32 ahead of Niels Hintermann of Switzerland.
Goggia, Johnson finish 1-2 again
Olympic champion Sofia Goggia held up seven fingers after finishing a women’s World Cup downhill downhill in Val d’Isere, France: one for each victory in her last seven downhill starts.
Goggia and American rival Breezy Johnson finished 1-2 for the third time this season.
Goggia has won all seven World Cup downhills in which she competed since Dec. 18, 2020. The Italian missed the final two races of last season with a knee injury.
Goggia beat Johnson by .27 seconds, with Austrian skier Mirjam Puchner .91 behind in third.
The result sent Goggia past Mikaela Shiffrin to the top of the overall standings, leading the American three-time champion by 10 points.
— From staff and wire reports