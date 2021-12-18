Sports briefs: Showalter named Mets' manager

NBA

Lakers’ Davis out at least four weeks

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis will be out for at least four weeks after spraining a ligament in his left knee.

The Lakers announced the latest major setback Saturday for Davis, the eight-time All-Star with a lengthy injury history, particularly since moving to Los Angeles in 2019.

Davis was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers’ road loss to the Timberwolves on Friday night. Minnesota forward Jaden McDaniels collided with Davis and sent the Lakers star to the court.

SOCCER

Tech’s Gray goes third in NWSL draft

Before Emily Gray headed to Virginia Tech, she wrote down a list of goals that she wanted to achieve in her college soccer career.

One of them was to be chosen in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.