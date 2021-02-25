Sports briefs: Some fans will be allowed to attend ACC tournaments

Jarry allowed three goals on 33 shots. Pittsburgh’s power play went 0 for 4 with just four shots on goal.

NFL

Broncos release DT Casey

Jurrell Casey’s stint in Denver lasted just three games.

The Broncos released the veteran defensive tackle, freeing up about $12 million in salary cap space two weeks after the release of veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye saved them a similar amount against the cap.

The Broncos are projected to have more than $40 million in salary cap space as they head into free agency under new general manager George Paton.

The Broncos acquired Casey, a five-time Pro Bowl pick, from Tennessee for a seventh-round pick a year ago. But his acquisition didn’t turn out to be the bargain they thought it was. He played in only three games before a biceps injury in Week 3 ended his season.