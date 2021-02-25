Sports briefs: Some fans will be allowed to attend ACC tournaments

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Some fans can attend ACC tournaments
The easing of public-gathering restrictions in North Carolina has opened the door for a limited number of fans to attend the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The league announced its decision Thursday, a day after Gov. Roy Cooper eased restrictions to allow attendance of up to 15% of indoor arenas seating more than 5,000 and 30% of outdoor venues.
The ACC had previously said it wouldn’t have public tickets available for either tournament taking place in Greensboro. The league is finalizing plans for how the ticket availability will work.
Another top Pittsburgh player to transfer
Pittsburgh junior forward Au’Diese Toney is transferring, the second high-profile departure for the Panthers in as many days. Junior guard Xavier Johnson, Pitt’s leading scorer, said Wednesday he was entering the transfer portal.
Toney averaged 14.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists and is considered among the better defenders in the ACC. Toney’s and Johnson’s exits leave the Panthers (9-9 overall, 5-8 ACC), who have lost seven of eight, without two of their top three scorers entering the final stretch of the regular season.
The South Carolina men’s program was placed on probation for two years by the NCAA for former assistant coach Lamont Evans
- accepting between $3,300 and $5,800 in bribes from a sports agent. The NCAA’s decision put an end to South Carolina’s role in the college basketball corruption case that began in 2017.
NHL
Wilson’s power-play goal spurs Capitals
Tom Wilson scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:20 left and the Washington Capitals beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2.
Nicklas Backstrom scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season, and T.J. Oshie had one for the highlight reel in the third period when he dived one-handed to poke the puck past Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.
Wilson’s tap-in on the power play helped Washington respond after blowing a 2-0 lead with back-to-back goals against 3 minutes apart.
Carl Hagelin and Lars Eller each scored an empty-netter, and Capitals goaltender Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves. Chris Tanev scored on him short-handed and Jake Guentzel tied it at even strength.
Jarry allowed three goals on 33 shots. Pittsburgh’s power play went 0 for 4 with just four shots on goal.
NFL
Broncos release DT Casey
Jurrell Casey’s stint in Denver lasted just three games.
The Broncos released the veteran defensive tackle, freeing up about $12 million in salary cap space two weeks after the release of veteran cornerback A.J. Bouye saved them a similar amount against the cap.
The Broncos are projected to have more than $40 million in salary cap space as they head into free agency under new general manager George Paton.
The Broncos acquired Casey, a five-time Pro Bowl pick, from Tennessee for a seventh-round pick a year ago. But his acquisition didn’t turn out to be the bargain they thought it was. He played in only three games before a biceps injury in Week 3 ended his season.
Tennessee waived receiver Adam Humphries after he played only 19 games the past two seasons. Humphries signed a four-year contract worth up to $36 million with Tennessee in 2019. Injuries limited him to 12 games his first season, and he played only seven games in 2020. He missed four games before clearing concussion protocol, then was put on injured reserve two days after playing his first game
- in a month.
NBA
Minnesota’s Beasley suspended 12 games
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Malik Beasley was suspended for 12 games without pay by the NBA for his recent guilty plea to a felony charge of threats of violence.
The punishment will begin Saturday at Washington. Beasley is eligible to return March 27 against Houston. Beasley, in his fifth NBA season, is averaging a career-best 20.5 points.
He was sentenced earlier this month to 120 days in jail for the Sept. 26 incident, when he pointed a rifle outside his home in suburban Minneapolis at a family on a house-hunting tour. Police later found weapons and marijuana in the home.
SOCCER
Henry quits as CF Montreal coach
CF Montreal lost a head coach and Major League Soccer said goodbye to a marquee name with news that Thierry Henry was stepping down.
Citing family reasons, the 43-year-old former star striker said he was quitting the club after one season at the helm to return to London.
A 1998 World Cup champion with France, Henry’s team had eight wins, 13 losses and two draws in the pandemic-shortened season, finishing in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.
TENNIS
Nadal out with injured back
Rafael Nadal pulled out of next week’s tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands, because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion wrote in a series of posts on Twitter that he “found a temporary solution that allowed me to play without pain in the second week” of the Australian Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets.
The second-ranked Nadal would have been seeded No. 1 in Rotterdam. Instead, third-ranked Daniil Medvedev, the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open, will take the top spot in the seedings.
Coco Gauff and Jil Teichmann advanced to the Adelaide International semifinals in Australia after three-set wins. The 16-year-old Gauff beat Shelby Rogers 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, and Teichmann defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-5. Gauff will face Belinda Bencic in one semifinal, and Teichmann will face French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who advanced past former UVA star Danielle Collins