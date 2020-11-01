Sports briefs: Stanton keeps contract, stays with Yanks

BASEBALL
Stanton keeps contract, stays with Yanks
Giancarlo Stanton is keeping the remaining $218 million and seven guaranteed years in his New York Yankees contract rather than opt out after a pair of injury-decimated seasons.
The slugging designated hitter batted .250 with four homers and 11 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, limited to 23 games by a strained left hamstring that sidelined him from Aug. 9 to Sept. 15. He rebounded to become the Yankees’ best offensive player in the playoffs, hitting .308 (8 for 26) with six homers and 13 RBIs in seven games.
Betances, Brach stay with Mets
Reliever Dellin Betances exercised his $6 million player option for next season with the New York Mets, deciding against taking a $3 million buyout and becoming a free agent.
A 6-foot-8 right-hander who turns 33 on March 23, Betances signed with the Mets last December for a deal that guaranteed $10.5 million: a $5.3 million million signing bonus and a $2.2 million salary plus the option for 2021.
A four-time All-Star during seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Betances slumped to a 7.71 ERA in 15 relief appearances with the Mets, walking 12 and striking out 11 in 11 2/3 innings.
Earlier, Mets reliever Brad Brach exercised his $2,075,000 player option for next season. The 34-year-old right-hander was 1-0 with 5.84 ERA over 14 games in the pandemic-shortened season and earned $314,815 in prorated pay from his $850,000 salary. His option base price was $1.25 million but escalated based on appearances.
Springer, LeMahieu, more nab offers
Houston outfielder George Springer, New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu and Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto were among just six free agents who received $18.9 million qualifying offers on Sunday from their former teams.
Three right-handed pitchers also received the offers, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer, the New York Mets’ Marcus Stroman and San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman.
Those six players have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 11 to accept the offers or press ahead as free agents, who could start negotiating contracts with all teams on Sunday night.
They are the only ones subject to compensation among the 181 players who became free agents in a market that also includes pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, outfielder Marcell Ozuna, shortstop Didi Gregorius and designated hitter Nelson Cruz.
A brutal market is expected, with many teams likely to cut payrolls following a regular season played with no fans in the seats due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
If a team makes a qualifying offer to a player who signs a major league contract with another club before the June amateur draft, his former club would receive a draft pick as compensation at the end of the first round or at the end of competitive balance round B.
A free agent could be made a qualifying offer only if he had been with the same team continuously since opening day and had never received a qualifying offer before.
Outfielder Nick Castellanos
- decided not to opt out and is keeping the remainder of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds that guarantees $48 million for the next three seasons.
The 28-year-old hit .225 with 14 homers and 34 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season, his first with the Reds after signing a $64 million, four-year contract as a free agent.
The Baltimore Orioles picked up the $3.5 million club contract option on shortstop José Iglesias
- , who provided a boost to the team last season despite a series of injuries.
Iglesias batted .373 with three homers and 24 RBIs in 39 games in 2019, his first season with the Orioles. The 30-year-old also provided defensive stability in the middle of the infield. He missed time with a sore left quadriceps and a bruised left wrist after being hit by a pitch in a September game against Tampa Bay.
TENNIS
Rublev beats Sonego for fifth title of season
Andrey Rublev won his fifth ATP title of the season after beating unheralded Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Erste Bank Open.
Rublev has won three of his last four tournaments, improving to 7-2 in career finals, and Sunday’s win earned him a berth for the season-ending ATP Finals in London.
In the final, Rublev dominated play with his powerful ground strokes and dropped just one point in his first four service games.
However, he faced two break points at 5-4 but saved them both to close out the opening set.
The second went with serve until 4-4, when Rublev’s strong returning earned him another break.
Rublev, who didn’t drop a service game in the entire tournament, wrapped up the win in the next game, when Sonego hit a return long on the Russian’s first match point.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tubbs, former Oklahoma coach, dies at 85
Billy Tubbs, the colorful coach with the high-octane system known as Billy Ball who brought Oklahoma basketball to prominence in the 1980s, died Sunday. He was 85.
Mr. Tubbs’ family said in a statement that he battled a form of leukemia since being diagnosed in 2015. The statement said he died peacefully surrounded by family.
Mr. Tubbs took over a struggling Oklahoma program in 1980. His fast-paced offenses and relentless full-court pressure defenses led to lots of scoring, excitement and wins. His 1987-88 team, featuring future NBA players Mookie Blaylock, Harvey Grant and Stacey King, was upset by Kansas in the NCAA title game. Mr. Tubbs also coached Wayman Tisdale, a three-time AP All-American and Olympic gold medalist.