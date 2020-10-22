Sports briefs: Stubblefield sentenced to 15 years to life in prison

PRO FOOTBALL

Ex-Redskin Stubblefield

gets 15 years to life for rape

Former NFL defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday in San Jose, Calif., for raping a developmentally disabled woman who prosecutors said he lured to his home with the promise of a babysitting job.

A jury in July found Stubblefield, 49, guilty of raping the woman with the threat of a gun. He was also convicted of forcible oral copulation and false imprisonment.

Stubblefield began his 11-year career in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 1993 as the league’s defensive rookie of the year. He later won the NFL defensive player of the year honors in 1997 before leaving the team to play for Washington. He returned to the Bay Area to finish his career, playing with the 49ers in 2000-01 and the Oakland Raiders in 2003.

Former Jets RB Mathis dies at 81

Bill Mathis, a versatile running back and an original member of the New York Jets franchise, has died. He was 81.