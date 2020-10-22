Sports briefs: Stubblefield sentenced to 15 years to life in prison

PRO FOOTBALL
Ex-Redskin Stubblefield
gets 15 years to life for rape
Former NFL defensive tackle Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday in San Jose, Calif., for raping a developmentally disabled woman who prosecutors said he lured to his home with the promise of a babysitting job.
A jury in July found Stubblefield, 49, guilty of raping the woman with the threat of a gun. He was also convicted of forcible oral copulation and false imprisonment.
Stubblefield began his 11-year career in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 1993 as the league’s defensive rookie of the year. He later won the NFL defensive player of the year honors in 1997 before leaving the team to play for Washington. He returned to the Bay Area to finish his career, playing with the 49ers in 2000-01 and the Oakland Raiders in 2003.
Former Jets RB Mathis dies at 81
Bill Mathis, a versatile running back and an original member of the New York Jets franchise, has died. He was 81.
There was no cause of death given, but Mr. Mathis had long been dealing with several health issues.
Mr. Mathis played his entire career in New York, joining the then-Titans in 1960 and helping the Jets win the Super Bowl in 1969 before retiring after the following season. He was the franchise’s first team MVP in 1961 and was selected an AFL All-Star in 1961 and ‘63.
Mr. Mathis rushed for 3,589 yards and 37 touchdowns in 10 seasons, and caught 149 passes for 1,775 yards and nine scores.
BASEBALL
Nationals bring back Harrison
The Washington Nationals agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million with utility man Josh Harrison.
Harrison, 33, returns to Washington after hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs, six walks and 11 runs scored with the Nationals this season. He hit .309 as a starter as manager Dave Martinez wrote Harrison, a two-time NL All-Star, into the lineup at second base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.
HOCKEY
NHL puts Winter Classic,
All-Star Weekend on ice for 2021
The NHL won’t take it outside and open 2021 with the Winter Classic in Minnesota but still hopes to get the hockey season going around the start of the new year.
The league canceled the Winter Classic scheduled for Jan. 1 at Target Field in Minneapolis and All-Star Weekend that was set for late January in Sunrise, Fla. It said those moves don’t change the league and players’ target date to begin on or around Jan. 1 in the hopes of each team playing a full 82-game season.
No guarantee of being able to host fans led to the cancellation of the two signature events. The league hopes to bring them back to those cities in future years.
The Ottawa Senators avoided arbitration with Connor Brown, signing the forward to a three-year, $10.8 million contract. Brown had 16 goals and 27 assists in 71 games for the Senators last seaso
- n.
- The Dallas Stars re-signed
Denis Gurianov
- to a $5.1 million, two-year contract. The 23-year-old right winger ranked second on the team with nine postseason goals and scored two game-winners during the Stars’ Stanley Cup Final run.
The New Jersey Devils added experience to their defense, signing Dmitry Kulikov
- to a one-year, $1.15 million contract. Kulikov, 29, had two goals and eight assists in 51 games with Winnipeg last season. He averaged more than 20 minutes a game.
ELSEWHERE
Wilco Kelderman moved into the overall lead of the Giro d’Italia by wresting the pink jersey from long-time wearer Joao Almeida on the iconic Stelvio climb on the race’s toughest stage. Kelderman finished fifth on the 18th stage, 2 minutes, 18 seconds behind Team Sunweb teammate Jai Hindley, who earned his first victory in a Grand Tour. Kelderman started the day second overall, 17 seconds behind Almeida. The Dutch rider now has a 12-second advantage over Hindley, who moved up to second place. Geoghegan Hart
- is third overall, 15 seconds behind.
Dan Martin held of his rivals on an uphill climb to the finish line to win the third stage of the Spanish Vuelta and close in on defending champion Primoz Roglic‘s overall lead. Martin clinched the win with a strong push in the final 200 meters (218 yards) of the 166-kilometer (103-mile) hilly stage from Lodosa to Vinuesa. The victory moved him to within five seconds of Roglic, who finished second on the stage. Richard Carapaz
- was third and is 13 seconds off the overall lead.
- A backstretch worker at New York’s Belmont Park caused the death of a $200,000 racehorse by releasing the filly onto blacktop in retaliation for being fired, where she fell and broke her leg, prosecutors said.
Ramzan Antooa
- , 38, was arraigned Thursday on charges including grand larceny, burglary and criminal mischief.
- Michigan State University is dropping swimming and diving teams for men and women after the 2020-21 season. “MSU athletics is facing a financial crisis unlike any we’ve ever seen in college athletics,” athletic director
Bill Beekman and President Samuel Stanley Jr.
- in a statement, citing the impact of COVID-19.
