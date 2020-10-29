Sports briefs: Travis Roy dies at 45

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was charged with using a rifle to threaten a family who was house hunting in his neighborhood in suburban Minneapolis.

Beasley also faces charges of threats of violence and drug possession. His wife, Montana Yao, was charged with a felony drug count.

According to a criminal complaint, a couple with their 13-year-old child pulled up to the Plymouth home rented by Beasley and Yao, but saw it was roped off. Beasley tapped on the window of the family’s SUV, pointed a rifle at them and told them to get off his property, prosecutors said.

Beasley continued to train the rifle at the SUV as it drove off, the criminal complaint said.

Police said they searched the couple’s home and found a 12-gauge shotgun, a handgun and an automatic rifle that matched the description given by the couple in the SUV.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

VCU to stream Black & Gold event

Adapting to limitations created by the COVID-19 pandemic, VCU will stream a special Black & Gold event in lieu of its typical Black & Gold intrasquad basketball scrimmage at the Siegel Center.