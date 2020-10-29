Sports briefs: Travis Roy dies at 45

COLLEGE HOCKEY
Travis Roy dies at 45
BOSTON — Travis Roy, the Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift and went on to be a motivational speaker and advocate for spinal chord injury survivors, is dead at 45. A cause of death was not immediately available.
Mr. Roy was a 20-year-old freshman making his debut for the reigning NCAA champions in the 1995-96 season opener when he crashed headfirst into the boards after checking a North Dakota opponent. The accident left him a quadriplegic.
From his wheelchair, Mr. Roy gave motivational speeches to help raise money for a foundation that funds research and the purchase of equipment for paralysis victims. The message he shared: Do the best with what you have and don’t dwell on your misfortune.
“I like to say the first 20 years I had a life that was full of passion and the last 20 I’ve had a life full of purpose,” Mr. Roy said in an interview shortly after turning 40. “The dream is to have both at the same time, but I’m fortunate. I’ll take either one.”
NFL
Patriots lose WR Edelman
to knee surgery
New England wide receiver Julian Edelman is out indefinitely after undergoing a procedure on his knee Thursday.
Edelman, 34, has been limited all season by the knee. He leads the Patriots in receptions (21), targets (39) and receiving yards (315). He was the MVP of New England’s victory in Super Bowl LIII.
New England also could be without wideout N’Keal Harry, who is sidelined because of a concussion, for Sunday’s division showdown against Buffalo.
Minshew hindered
by thumb ailments
Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew reportedly has a strained ligament and multiple fractures in his right thumb, an injury that could prompt the team to turn to rookie Jake Luton after the team’s bye week.
The Jaguars (1-6) apparently didn’t know Minshew has played in pain the past two weeks.
Minshew hasn’t been sharp since throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns in a loss at Houston on Oct. 11. He had a season-low passer rating (70.5) against Detroit two weeks ago and misfired early and often last Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Luton is a sixth-round draft pick from Oregon State who has yet to take an NFL snap.
McCaffrey out vs. Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C.— Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey missed his sixth consecutive game Thursday against Atlanta because of a high ankle sprain.
The Panthers were hoping to have McCaffrey back, but the team decided to err on the side of caution with the 2019 All-Pro. The decision gives McCaffrey 10 more days to recover before Carolina’s next game on Nov. 8 vs. Kansas City.
Mike Davis started again at running back vs. the Falcons.
GOLF
Malinati leads PGA
tournament in Bermuda
Peter Malnati birdied the final hole to cap off an 8-under 63 to take a one shot lead after the first round of the Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda.
The PGA event is the first to allow limited fans — no more than 500 a day at Port Royal — since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12.
The final birdie was the ninth of the round for Malnati. He has a one-shot lead over Ryan Armour and Doug Ghim.
Jim Richerson was elected the 42nd president of the PGA of America. Richerson, the senior vice president of operations for Arizona-based Troon Golf, succeeds Suzy Whaley
- , He previously was general manager and director of golf for Wisconsin-based Kohler, where he first was elected a PGA officer.
NHL
Coyotes renounce
rights to top 2020 pick
The Arizona Coyotes renounced their rights to their top 2020 draft pick after saying they learned more about his bullying of a Black classmate with developmental disabilities four years ago.
The team parted ways with Mitchell Miller after taking criticism for selecting him in the fourth round earlier this month despite knowing of his 2016 assault conviction. Arizona acknowledged it knew about the incident when it selected Miller 111th overall.
Miller pleaded guilty at age 14 to one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and another teenager were accused of making 14-year-old Isaiah Meyer-Crothers eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal, and surveillance video showed them kicking and punching him.
Stars’ coach no longer ‘interim’
Dallas officially removed the interim tag from coach Rick Bowness, rewarding him for leading the team to the Stanley Cup final.
Bowness was 20-13-5 after becoming the Stars’ interim head coach in December. He then led them to the Western Conference title before Dallas fell to Tampa Bay in six games in the Stanley Cup Final. He was in his second season as a Stars assistant for Jim Montgomery, who was fired and later went to alcohol rehabilitation.
Bowness has had previous coaching stints for Winnipeg, Boston, Ottawa, the New York Islanders and Phoenix.
Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay kept two key depth players, re-signing forward Patrick Maroon to a $1.8 million, two-year contract and defenseman Luke Schenn for $900,000 for next season. Maroon and Schenn were among the newcomers who helped put the Lightning over the top after several years of playoff heartbreak, adding some grit and experience to a talented core.
NBA
Wolves’ Beasley facing multiple charges
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was charged with using a rifle to threaten a family who was house hunting in his neighborhood in suburban Minneapolis.
Beasley also faces charges of threats of violence and drug possession. His wife, Montana Yao, was charged with a felony drug count.
According to a criminal complaint, a couple with their 13-year-old child pulled up to the Plymouth home rented by Beasley and Yao, but saw it was roped off. Beasley tapped on the window of the family’s SUV, pointed a rifle at them and told them to get off his property, prosecutors said.
Beasley continued to train the rifle at the SUV as it drove off, the criminal complaint said.
Police said they searched the couple’s home and found a 12-gauge shotgun, a handgun and an automatic rifle that matched the description given by the couple in the SUV.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
VCU to stream Black & Gold event
Adapting to limitations created by the COVID-19 pandemic, VCU will stream a special Black & Gold event in lieu of its typical Black & Gold intrasquad basketball scrimmage at the Siegel Center.
The school announced Thursday that it will stream the event on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. on YouTube. It’ll include shooting challenges featuring members of VCU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, a dunk contest featuring players from the men’s team and a live Q&A with players and coaches from questions submitted on social media.
The school will also be auctioning items including pieces of the Siegel Center floor that was replaced earlier this year, jerseys and artwork.
ELSEWHERE
Among the 25 finalists for induction into the Class of ‘21 Black College Football Hall of Fame is Willard Bailey
- (coach at Virginia Union 1971-1983 and 1995-2003, Norfolk State 1984-1992, Saint Paul’s 2005-2010, Virginia-Lynchburg 2011-2013). The inductees will be announced on November 19.
- The LA Galaxy fired coach
Guillermo Barros Schelotto with three games remaining in the MLS regular season. The Galaxy are last in the Western Conference with 18 points and have dropped eight of their past nine games. Dominic Kinnear
- will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.
— The Associated Press