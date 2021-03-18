Sports briefs: UVA fires volleyball coach, cancels season

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UVA fires coach, cancels season
Virginia fired volleyball coach Aaron Smith and his staff and canceled the remainder of its season one day after placing the staff on paid administrative leave to review a personnel matter.
The school gave no further details.
Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement Thursday. The Cavaliers (2-12, 0-11 ACC) had four road matches remaining on their spring schedule.
“While I am unable to comment on the details, I do want to commend our student-athletes for their leadership and express my gratitude for how they have handled a very difficult situation,” Williams said in a statement released by the school.
baseball
Nationals’ Lester returns to mound
Jon Lester was back on a mound Thursday, wearing a Washington Nationals uniform while facing opposing batters for the first time in spring training and striking out a couple during his two innings, less than two weeks after surgery to remove a parathyroid gland.
Wearing a red Nationals No. 34 uniform, Bryce Harper’s old number, along with a green hat the day after St. Patrick’s Day, Lester, sporting a scar on the front of his throat, allowed one run and one hit while throwing 31 pitches, 21 for strikes, in Washington’s 3-1 victory over the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Kyle Schwarber hit his second home run, and Josh Bell hit his third for the Nationals.
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco
- strained his right hamstring during conditioning after throwing one inning of batting practice and seems certain to miss the start of the season. New York was waiting for an MRI for an indication on how long Carrasco will be sidelined. A right-hander who turns 34 on Sunday, Carrasco, who was acquired from Cleveland in the offseason, has has not appeared any any exhibition games this year.
NBA
Wizards beat Jazz, end five game skid
Bradley Beal scored 43 points, and Russell Westbrook had 35 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in his 13th triple-double of the season as the Washington Wizards outlasted visiting Utah 131-122.
Washington broke a five-game losing streak overall and a nine-game skid against Utah.
Donovan Mitchell equaled a season high with 42 points for the Jazz, who at 29-11 still have the NBA’s best record but have lost four of six in March. Joe Ingles added a career-high 34 points, including eight 3-pointers.
SOCCER
U.S. struggles through qualifying win
The United States managed to open the delayed Olympic men’s soccer qualifying tournament with a win despite not playing well as Jesus Ferreira scored in the 35th minute for a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in Guadalajara, Mexico.
The U.S. last qualified for the Olympics in 2008, failing to reach the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
This qualifying opener originally was scheduled for March 20 last year but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States faces the Dominican Republic on Sunday night and Mexico on Wednesday. The top two nations advance to the semifinals on March 28 along with two teams from Group B, which starts Friday and includes Canada, El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras. Semifinal winners will be the final two nations in the 16-team field for the Olympic tournament, set to be played from July 21 to Aug. 7 in Japan.
GOLF
Jones ties course record with 61
Matt Jones tied the course record on a typically windy day at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., opening the Honda Classic with a bogey-free round of 9-under 61.
Jones, who has a three-shot lead, matched the mark set by Brian Harman in the second round in 2012.
Russell Henley and Aaron Wise shot 64s, matching the best score at the Honda by anyone — Jones excluded — since Rory McIlroy and Russell Knox had 63s in 2014. Nobody in the field last year shot better than a 66.
Jones had the four consecutive birdies on Nos. 2-5, had others on the par-4 11th and par-4 13th, then finished with birdies on each of his final three holes and never dropped a shot despite the Honda’s usual windy conditions.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa State hires UNLV’s Otzelberger
T.J. Otzelberger is returning to Iowa State as head coach after two years at UNLV.
This will be the 43-year-old Otzelberger’s third stint in Ames, his first as head coach. He was an assistant under Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm, who was fired Tuesday after a 2-22 season in which the Cyclones went winless in the Big 12.
Otzelberger is 99-63 as a Division I coach. His UNLV teams finished 17-15 and 12-15.
TENNIS
Harris continues run in Dubai
Lloyd Harris became the first qualifier to reach the semifinals of the Dubai Championships after beating Kei Nishikori 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to extend his run of upsets this week.
The 81st-ranked South African saved two break points in the third set before breaking Nishikori for a 5-3 lead. Harris, who also knocked out top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the second round, finished with 14 aces.
He will next face third-seeded Denis Shapovalov, who beat Jeremy Chardy 7-5, 6-4 to reach his first tour semifinal in five months. Shapovalov didn’t face a single break point in the match. The other semifinal will pit Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev, who both won their quarterfinal matches in straight sets.
ELSEWHERE
Olympic hammer throw champion Dilshod Nazarov
- of Tajikistan was banned for two years in a doping case and will not be able to defend his title at the Tokyo Games. Nazarov’s gold from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games is Tajikistan’s only Olympic victory as an independent nation.
— The Associated Press