Sports briefs: UVA fires volleyball coach, cancels season

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UVA fires coach, cancels season

Virginia fired volleyball coach Aaron Smith and his staff and canceled the remainder of its season one day after placing the staff on paid administrative leave to review a personnel matter.

The school gave no further details.

Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement Thursday. The Cavaliers (2-12, 0-11 ACC) had four road matches remaining on their spring schedule.

“While I am unable to comment on the details, I do want to commend our student-athletes for their leadership and express my gratitude for how they have handled a very difficult situation,” Williams said in a statement released by the school.

baseball

Nationals’ Lester returns to mound

Jon Lester was back on a mound Thursday, wearing a Washington Nationals uniform while facing opposing batters for the first time in spring training and striking out a couple during his two innings, less than two weeks after surgery to remove a parathyroid gland.