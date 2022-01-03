Sports briefs: VUU to bar spectators at hoops games

The reigning national champions kept their firm hold on the top spot Monday, earning all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks. It also marked the second straight week that there were no new teams entering the rankings, with the poll representing another reshuffling of the same group, including an unchanged top seven.

Baylor (13-0) has won 19 straight games going back to last year’s title run in the Indianapolis bubble.

The No. 2 Blue Devils (11-1) remained in place for the fourth straight week. Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA rounded out the top five, followed by Kansas and USC in the unchanged top seven.

South Carolina women still No. 1

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s poll despite experiencing its first loss of the season last week.