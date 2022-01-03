Sports briefs: VUU to bar spectators at hoops games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
VUU to bar fans at games
Virginia Union said Monday that spectators at its men’s and women’s games at Barco-Stevens Hall will be barred until further notice.
The university said the temporary measure is to help reduce risk from COVID-19 potential exposure.
Only essential personnel will be permitted in Barco-Stevens Hall, which includes team members, coaches, officials, trainers, scorer’s table personnel and administrative staff.
Fans can watch games live on the CIAA Sports Network. Wisconsin fells No. 3 Purdue Johnny Davis scored a career-high 37 points to give No. 23 Wisconsin a 74-69 Big Ten win over No. 3 Purdue (13-2, 1-2) in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers (11-2, 2-1) used a late 16-5 run to take control and win its third straight. Brad Davison added 15 points, and Davis also had 14 rebounds.
Baylor men keep grip on top spot
Baylor is the clear choice for No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s poll. And the voters seem to agree on the group of teams behind the Bears, too.
The reigning national champions kept their firm hold on the top spot Monday, earning all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks. It also marked the second straight week that there were no new teams entering the rankings, with the poll representing another reshuffling of the same group, including an unchanged top seven.
Baylor (13-0) has won 19 straight games going back to last year’s title run in the Indianapolis bubble.
The No. 2 Blue Devils (11-1) remained in place for the fourth straight week. Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA rounded out the top five, followed by Kansas and USC in the unchanged top seven.
South Carolina women still No. 1
South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s poll despite experiencing its first loss of the season last week.
The Gamecocks (13-1, 1-1 SEC) fell to Missouri 70-69 in overtime Thursday on a last-second shot. South Carolina, which rebounded with a victory on Sunday, still received 22 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel to stay the top choice in the poll.
Stanford remained in second place. Louisville was third and Arizona was fourth.
- The William & Mary women’s game at Elon, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Tribe program.
- The men’s game between Bluefield State and Virginia Union was moved to 4 p.m. on Wednesday
NBA
Rockets suspend Porter, Wood
The Houston Rockets suspended guard Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Christian Wood for Monday’s game against Philadelphia for conduct detrimental to the team.
Wood is Houston’s leading scorer at 16.8 points. He and Porter had meltdowns in a loss Saturday to Houston and neither player played in the second half.
Oklahoma City rookie Josh Giddey became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double on Sunday night. Giddey had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double in the Thunder’s 95-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The 6-foot-8 guard accomplished the feat at 19 years, 2 months, 23 days, beating Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball
- , who had a triple-double at 19 years, 10 months, 17 days.
SOCCER
LAFC names Cherundolo coach
Former U.S. national team member Steve Cherundolo has been named Los Angeles FC’s new coach.
LAFC confirmed Cherundolo’s hiring as the replacement for Bob Bradley, the first coach in the expansion franchise’s history.
Veteran midfielder and club captain Alex Ring
- agreed to a new multiyear contract with Austin FC of the MLS that also makes him one of the club’s designated players.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Sooners QB entering portal
Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams said Monday he is entering his name in the transfer portal so he can speak with other schools, but he has not ruled out staying with the Sooners.
The freshman and former five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., who played for then-head coach Lincoln Riley posted his intentions on social media.
Riley left Oklahoma to become coach at Southern California the day after the Sooners ended their regular season with a loss to Oklahoma State. Former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was hired to replace Riley.
Williams passed for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns, taking over the starting job from preseason Heisman Trophy favorite Spencer Rattler midway through the season. Williams led the Sooners to a victory last week against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, a two-year starter, said he is transferring. Wells completed 66% of his passes for 3,532 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season. Marshall went 7-6, losing to Louisiana-Lafayette
- in the New Orleans Bowl.
- Wisconsin linebacker
Leo Chenal
- is entering the NFL draft rather than returning to the Badgers next season. The move comes after Chenal earned second-team honors on The Associated Press All-America team as a junior. Chenal was Wisconsin’s leading tackler.
ELSEWHERE
- The NHL postponed the Seattle Kraken’s home game scheduled for Thursday against Ottawa because of COVID-19 problems with the Senators. It’s the 92nd NHL game to be postponed for coronavirus-related reasons this season.
Jud Logan
- , a four-time U.S. Olympic hammer thrower who was also a successful college track coach at Ashland University, has died. He was 62. The school didn’t give a cause of death, but Logan had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for Leukemia since 2019. Mr. Logan spent the past 17 years coaching at Ashland, where his athletes won 59 individual national indoor and outdoor championships. Ashland won three straight NCAA Division II men’s titles from 2019 to 2021 under Mr. Logan.
