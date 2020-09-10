Sports briefs: Wallace leaving Petty Motorsports

NASCAR
Wallace leaving Petty Motorsports
Bubba Wallace, loaded with several new sponsors he personally signed, will leave Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season and take his new wealth elsewhere.
Wallace, who has driven Petty’s iconic No. 43 the past three seasons, told the team Thursday he would not sign a contract extension.
Wallace, 26, has a career-best five top-10 finishes this season and is 23rd in the Cup Series standings. Wallace has not make the playoffs in any of his three Cup seasons and is winless at NASCAR’s top level.
Wallace in 2013 became the second Black driver to win a national series NASCAR race when he won the Truck Series event at Martinsville Speedway. He is the only full-time Black driver at NASCAR’s national level.
CYCLING
Hirschi outlasts field for stage win
Tour de France rookie Marc Hirschi won the longest stage of this year’s race with a bold solo breakaway on a previously unused sharp ascent, making up for two previous near misses.
The Swiss rider powered away on the Suc au May climb, new to the 117-year-old Tour. He extended his lead by racing with hair-raising speed down the other side and held off pursuers over the last 25 kilometers (15 miles) to win Stage 12 by a comfortable margin in Sarran.
It was the 22-year-old Hirschi’s inaugural victory at his inaugural Tour, after podium finishes on Stages 2 and 9. On the ninth stage, he also launched an early solo breakaway only to be caught by four riders near the end and then lost a sprint when he was overtaken in the final meters.
The Tour’s top contenders, including yellow-jersey wearer Primoz Roglic, were more than two minutes behind when Hirschi finished the 218-kilometer (135-mile) stage into the Massif Central, one of five mountain ranges scaled by this Tour. Pierre Rolland placed second, 47 seconds behind. Hirschi covered the distance in just under 5 hours, 9 minutes.
Roglic kept the overall lead, still 21 seconds ahead of Egan Bernal, last year’s winner. Guillaume Martin remained third overall, 28 seconds behind Roglic.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
USC lineman opts out
Southern California offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has opted out of the upcoming season to enter the NFL draft.
Vera-Tucker started 13 games at left guard for the Trojans last season, making the All-Pac-12 first team. He was expected to move to left tackle this season as the replacement for first-round pick Austin Jackson.
Vera-Tucker is the second player lost to the NFL by the Trojans while the Pac-12 determines whether it can play a football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Defensive tackle Jay Tufele left the school in August. USC was allowed to return to football workouts this week after nearly a two-week pause following a spate of positive COVID-19 tests among athletes on the football and men’s water polo teams.
Stanford left tackle Walker Little
- also will start preparing for the 2021 draft instead of playing a possible senior season. Little was projected as one of the top tackles in college last season before going down with a season-ending knee injury in the opener.
NFL
Ex-Jets receiver accused of stealing COVID relief funds
A former New York Jets wide receiver had sticky hands — for COVID relief funds, prosecutors have charged.
Federal authorities in South Florida announced they’d intercepted Josh Bellamy‘s scheme with 10 others to file at least 90 fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $24 million.
Bellamy, who was released by the Jets on Tuesday, obtained a loan of $1,246,565 for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC, from a federal relief program for small businesses impacted by coronavirus. The money was intended only for job retention and certain other expenses, but Bellamy allegedly splurged on more than $104,000 in luxury goods, including purchases at Dior, Gucci, and assorted jewelers.
Prosecutors said Bellamy spent $62,774 in loan proceeds at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. and withdrew over $302,000 in loan money. Bellamy also sought federal loans on behalf of his family members and close associates, prosecutors charged.
Bellamy faces charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy.
The accused gridiron fraudster also served as a special teams player while on the Jets. His release from the team was expected due to a shoulder injury that would have prevented him from playing in the 2020 season, regardless of the federal charges.
NHL
Flyers’ Couturier wins Selke Trophy
Sean Couturier is the third Philadelphia Flyers player to be chosen as the NHL’s top defensive forward.
The center won the Frank J. Selke Trophy, finishing ahead of four-time winner Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins and Ryan O’Reilly of the St. Louis Blues, last season’s winner.
Couturier was named on 163 of the 170 ballots cast by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, and got 117 first-place votes.
Couturier, 27, led the NHL by winning 59.6% of his faceoffs (542 for 909). He led all Philadelphia skaters with a +21 rating while pacing team forwards in both total time on ice (1,368:23) and shorthanded time on ice (140:29).
He finished second in Selke Trophy balloting in 2017-18. The other Flyers to win the award were Bobby Clarke (1982-83) and Dave Poulin (1986-87).
ELSEWHERE
Florida State women’s basketball coach Sue Semrau is taking a leave of absence to care for her 81-year-old mom, who has ovarian cancer. Semrau will be replaced at Florida State by longtime assistant Brooke Wyckoff
- , who was promoted to associate head coach in 2018. Semrau, 58, has a 453-257 career record. Her teams twice won the ACC regular-season title and reached the NCAA tournament region finals three times, most recently in 2017.
Alan Minter
- , a British boxing great who followed up a bronze medal at the Olympics by becoming a world middleweight champion in 1980, is dead at 69. Minter had been battling cancer.
- The Carolina Hurricanes signed a three-year affiliation agreement with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. The Hurricanes had been affiliated with the instate Charlotte Checkers for the past 10 seasons.
