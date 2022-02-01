Sports briefs:

AUTO RACING
Mayweather’s team set to make debut
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to put The Money into NASCAR.
The long-delayed debut of The Money Team Racing team is set for the Daytona 500 later this month, with Kaz Grazla as the driver. The team secured sponsorship from sunglass company Pit Viper and Grala will drive the No. 50 Chevrolet for the retired boxing great.
Mayweather is the latest A-lister on the grid and joins Michael Jordan and Pitbull as celebrities over the last two years who have become NASCAR team owners. UFC president Dana White struck a marketing partnership deal this week with Pitbull’s Trackhouse Racing starting with the exhibition Clash in Los Angeles. Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez will be the drivers for Trackhouse.
Mayweather’s team, though, does not have a charter that would guarantee it a spot in the field and will run Daytona as an open car. That means with some 42 teams hoping to qualify for a spot in the 40-car field, Grala will have to race his way into the field.
Team general manager William Auchmoody told The Associated Press on Tuesday the plan is for TMTR to run four races beyond Daytona with an emphasis on road courses. Auchmoody said the team would like to run up to 15 races.
Tony Eury Jr., a former crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr., will call the shots for TMTR. StarCom Racing’s Michael and Matt Kohler and Bill Woehlemann hold a small stake in the team.
BASEBALL On-time spring training start unlikely
Whatever little chance there was of an on-time start to spring training all but vanished Tuesday during a contentious 90-minute negotiating session between locked-out players and Major League Baseball.
A session on noneconomic issues is set for Wednesday and there is no date for the resumption of talks on the core matters, such as luxury tax thresholds. Owners are scheduled to meet during Feb. 8-10 in Orlando, Fla., making it less likely there could be negotiations over those days.
SOCCER
Kickers exercise option on Cole
The Richmond Kickers said Tuesday that they’ve exercised the contract option for Chris Cole to bring the defender back for the 2022 season.
Cole signed with Richmond in April 2021 after impressing in a winter combine and in the preseason. He went on to start 15 of his 19 appearances last season. He tallied one goal and two assists.
WINTER OLYMPICS
Meyers Taylor tests positive for virus
World Cup champion Elana Meyers Taylor‘s quest to add to her Olympic medal total at the Beijing Games is in jeopardy after the veteran U.S. women’s bobsled pilot revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19.
USA Bobsled and Skeleton remains hopeful that Meyers Taylor will be able to compete at the Beijing Games, especially since bobsled doesn’t begin until about a week into the Olympics. Women’s monobob official training begins Feb. 10, with competition beginning Feb. 13. Training for the two-woman event starts Feb. 15, with competition beginning Feb. 18. Meyers Taylor said he is asymptomatic.
She is the only woman to win three Olympic bobsled medals for the U.S., with two silvers and a bronze already in her collection.
NBA
Bucks hand Wizards sixth straight loss
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Washington 112-98 to hand the visiting Wizards their sixth straight loss.
The Wizards were playing without star guard Bradley Beal because of a sprained left wrist.
Jrue Holiday scored 22 points, Bobby Portis 17, Khris Middleton 13 and Grayson Allen 10 for the Bucks. Kyle Kuzma scored 25, Montrezl Harrell had 20 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 12 for the Wizards.
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.
- had surgery for the broken bone in his left foot on Tuesday, a week after sustaining the injury. The Mavericks said Hardaway would be able to begin rehabilitation immediately, but that there was no timetable for his return to the lineup.
WNBA
Loyd, Stewart staying with Seattle
Jewell Loyd is staying in Seattle and Breanna Stewart will be returning, too, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
Stewart will sign a one-year deal for the supermax salary of $228,094 with the Storm. That potentially gives her one more season with point guard Sue Bird, the WNBA’s all-time assist leader who announced on social media that she’d return for one more year.
Tuesday was the first day that players could officially sign with teams.
The Storm won the 2018 and 2020 championships with that same core group of players and were poised to make another run at the title before Stewart got hurt late in the regular season and missed the overtime playoff loss to Phoenix.
Seven-time All-Star Sylvia Fowles has re-signed with Minnesota for what will be her 15th and final season in the WNBA. Connecticut re-signed reigning MVP Jonquel Jones to a multi-year contract.
ELSEWHERE
The most coveted quarterback in college football is following his former coach to Southern California in a major transfer move that’s bound to shift the balance of power out west. Caleb Williams, a former top recruit and the undisputed top passer in the college transfer market, made it official via a video posted on his Twitter account he left Oklahoma to join Lincoln Riley
- in Los Angeles, giving the Trojans’ new coach a familiar star quarterback to build around.
- The next swimming world championships were postponed for a second time because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will now take place in 2023 in Japan. World swim body FINA said Fukuoka will host the every-two-years championships during July 14-30 next year instead of in May.
— From staff and wire reports