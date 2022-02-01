Sports briefs:

AUTO RACING

Mayweather’s team set to make debut

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to put The Money into NASCAR.

The long-delayed debut of The Money Team Racing team is set for the Daytona 500 later this month, with Kaz Grazla as the driver. The team secured sponsorship from sunglass company Pit Viper and Grala will drive the No. 50 Chevrolet for the retired boxing great.

Mayweather is the latest A-lister on the grid and joins Michael Jordan and Pitbull as celebrities over the last two years who have become NASCAR team owners. UFC president Dana White struck a marketing partnership deal this week with Pitbull’s Trackhouse Racing starting with the exhibition Clash in Los Angeles. Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez will be the drivers for Trackhouse.

Mayweather’s team, though, does not have a charter that would guarantee it a spot in the field and will run Daytona as an open car. That means with some 42 teams hoping to qualify for a spot in the 40-car field, Grala will have to race his way into the field.