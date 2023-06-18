MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Squirrels snap three-game losing streak

Behind an early offensive outburst, the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Bowie Baysox 10-6 on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (28-35) picked up eight walks and four extra-base hits in the victory over the Baysox (27-35).

After back-to-back walks from Bowie starter Carlos Tavera (1-4) in the first, Carter Aldrete crushed a three-run homer to left field to give Richmond an early lead. It was Aldrete’s ninth home run of the season and his third of the week against Bowie.

Hayden Cantrelle collected a season-high four hits in the game for Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday but will start up a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday.

PRO SOCCER

Madison edges Richmond on former Kicker's goal

Stephen Payne scored in the 78th minute as Forward Madison FC (5-3-4) topped the Richmond Kickers (5-4-5, 20 pts) 1-0 Saturday night at City Stadium.

Madison, a former Richmond Kicker, put Madison up for good when he found space in the box as Nazeem Bartman threaded a cross into the danger area. The fullback one-timed his shot on target to break the stalemate.

The loss marked the Kickers' first at City Stadium since the home opener on April 1.

Richmond continues its three-match homestand next Saturday against One Knoxville.

AUTO RACING

Palou extends IndyCar points with win

Alex Palou started the weekend at Road America with a car-damaging crash and rallied to end it with his third victory in the past four IndyCar races.

That's how well things have been going for the Spaniard in his remarkable first half to the IndyCar season.

Palou built on his commanding lead in the points standings with a decisive victory Sunday. The Chip Ganassi Racing driver won by 4.5610 seconds over Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, Team Penske's winner in Elkhart Lake, Wis., last year.

“It was an amazing day for us,” Palou said.

Palou’s victory was the 250th overall team win for Chip Ganassi Racing

Palou’s title follows victories on May 13 at the Indianapolis road course and June 4 at Detroit. The only race he hasn't won out of the last four was the Indy 500, where he finished fourth but had the pole position and dominated for much of the race until he was spun on pit road during routine stops.

Verstappen ties Senna in F1 wins

Max Verstappen tied the late Ayrton Senna for career victories and Red Bull won its 100th Formula One race as the Dutchman extended his season-long dominance at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Verstappen won for the sixth time this season and fourth in a row. Red Bull remained a perfect 8 for 8 on the year.

The victory for the two-time reigning world champion was the 41st of his career, which ties the 25-year-old with Senna for fifth overall.

Lewis Hamilton holds the all-time record with 103 wins, but the seven-time champion said in Canada he expected Verstappen to surpass the mark eventually.

GOLF

Maguire rallies for LPGA victory

Leona Maguire played her final six holes in 6 under and shot an 8-under 64 on Sunday to win the Meijer LPGA Classic by two strokes, her second tour victory.

Maguire made six birdies and an eagle in her bogey-free round at Blythefield in Belmont, Mich., to finish at 21-under 267. She caught playing partner Ariya Jutanugarn with an eagle on the par-5 14th hole to reach 18 under, then closed with three straight birdies to pull ahead of Jutanugarn and Xiyu Lin.

Maguire was solid but unspectacular on the front nine, birdieing both par 3s, and was 2 under for the day through 12 holes. She then birdied the par-3 13th to kick off her torrid closing stretch.

Jutanugarn, a 12-time winner on tour including two majors, shot her second straight 66 and finished alone in second. Lin, playing in the final group, birdied the 14th to reach 19 under but played her final four holes in 1 over to shoot 68 and finish tied for third with third-round leader Amy Yang (69).

PRO BASKETBALL

Chamberlain's rookie uniform sells for $1.79 million

Wilt Chamberlain's home uniform from his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors has sold at auction for $1.79 million.

SCP Auctions says the jersey and shorts that Chamberlain wore during the 1959-60 season were sold to filmmaker Rob Gough, and that Saturday's sale price was a record for any vintage game-worn basketball item.

The uniform was collected from Chamberlain himself in the mid-1970s, the auction house said.

Chamberlain was both MVP and rookie of the year that season, in which he averaged 37.6 points and 27 rebounds per game.

“The market for premium game-worn memorabilia remains strong, as shown by this sale of Wilt’s rookie uniform," SCP President David Kohler said. "His unfathomably great rookie season was record-breaking and will always be remembered.”

CYCLING

Tour de Suisse winner dedicates title to Mäder

Two days after the death of Gino Mäder from injuries suffered in a crash at the Tour de Suisse, Mattias Skjelmose dedicated his race victory Sunday to the Swiss rider.

Skjelmose maintained his lead in the overall standings and finished just nine seconds ahead of 20-year-old Juan Ayuso, who was fastest in the closing time trial.

“I wanted to win for Gino, I think everyone today raced for him,” Skjelmose said. “Everyone I spoke to said he was the most wonderful person you could ever imagine.”

Mäder went off the road and crashed down a ravine on a fast descent near the end of Thursday's mountainous fifth stage. He was airlifted to a hospital.

The 26-year-old Swiss rider’s death was announced less than an hour before the scheduled start of Friday’s stage, which was canceled.

On Saturday, three teams including Mäder’s Bahrain-Victories declined to continue and the stage was raced as a tribute to him.

The eight-day Tour de Suisse is one of the last preparation races for next month’s Tour de France.