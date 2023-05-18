From a young age, Richmond Flying Squirrels pitcher Carson Seymour was inspired not only by his dream to become a professional baseball player but also by his father, Brain Seymour, who kicked started the journey.

"I grew up in Southern California my whole life, and my dad really likes baseball so he put me in it," he said before Richmond's Eastern League game against Akron at The Diamond on Thursday.

Seymour also played soccer and basketball, and even tried out football, but after seventh grade, he decided baseball was his one true love.

"I liked to hit and I just like the game. Baseball is one of those games that is athletic ability, but also mentality as well," said the 6-foot-6, 260-pound right-hander, who has a 3.46 ERA in seven starts covering 26 innings for Richmond.

Growing up, Seymour and his dad used to have a tradition where they would visit a new stadium every year before he began playing professional baseball.

"Our first one was Coors Field and eventually one year he hit Oakland and San Francisco so we've been to 16 or 17 stadiums," he said. "Hopefully we can finish it out when I'm in the big leagues."

For the right-handed pitcher, his father demonstrated the work ethic that he needed to have to become a pro athlete as ran triathlons participating in four Ironmans while working as a firefighter.

"Watching him work and do all that stuff and having him as a role model for his job, working hard for his family and on top of that riding his bike 80 miles home to train, I think his work ethic was passed down to me," he said.

However, it wasn't until his freshman year in college where he decided that making career as a baseball player was actually closer in his reach than he thought, despite going through a challenging first season at Dartmouth College.

"I had a really good outing where I was throwing really hard and got up to 95 (miles per hour) and it was the first time I had done that. The next day I was walking to class and was like 'Man, I could do this,'" he said. "I made a commitment to myself that I had to do it."

He eventually transferred to Kansas State for the rest of his college career where he was able to grow and develop further.

Now, Seymour began 2023 ranked as the No. 12 Giants prospect by Baseball America, and he ultimately wants to make sure that he makes his younger self proud of the journey as a professional.

"I don't want to let my younger self down," he said.

While the inspiration and shared love for baseball is what motivates Seymour, he is also inspired to play for others that do not have the same opportunity as he does.

"There's a lot of people that can't do what we do and just taking advantage of the moment I have right now is just how I go about it," he said. "When you make it just about yourself it's easy to give up."

Seymour was originally part of the New York Mets' organization after being drafted in the sixth round in 2021. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants the following year.