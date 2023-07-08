In 2013, the Richmond Flying Squirrels debuted their Fourth of July jerseys.

The uniform top is red, with the American flag in a “R” on the front and the numbers on the back are decked in red, white and blue. For the last 10 baseball seasons, the jerseys were passed down from team to team. Hunter Strickland, Matt Duffy, Frankie Tostado and so many other Flying Squirrel household names sported the uniform on America’s birthday.

This year, those jerseys were auctioned off. And while the players may be a bit sad to let the pieces of team history go, there's a positive side. The proceeds of the auction benefit charities.

“There’s so much that has happened in these 10 years,” said Hannah DeFrank, director of business operations. “It was very interesting to see how they were going to do because they've had some famous names associated with the jerseys that we give away. It was great to see how excited people were to win them.”

DeFrank works with charities and scholarships to donate the proceeds of the Flying Squirrels' special jersey auctions during the year. The Fourth of July auction is the most recent one and made over $6,200.

The planning for the auctions starts a year out, DeFrank said, when the organization gets the schedule for the season. Depending on the year, Richmond aims for six to nine auctions.

“We used to focus on rebuilding baseball fields,” DeFrank said. “We’ve redeveloped the program where we focus on athletics, education, inclusion and social determinants. So we're able to do a lot more than we used to do.”

Richmond works with four different scholarships and several charities. DeFrank said the money from the jersey auctions goes directly to both of those causes.

The Flying Squirrels sponsor the All-Star Legacy Scholarship and the Richmond 34 Scholarship. DeFrank said later in the season, the team will wear special Richmond 34 jerseys, where the proceeds will go directly to that scholarship.

“We have to raise over $35,000 every year to continue doing these scholarships,” DeFrank said.

The most successful auction the organization has had were the hockey jerseys, sponsored by Marquel, made almost $10,000 dollars, DeFrank said. The proceeds from that auction went to Special Olympics of Virginia and were worn June 10.

Mason Black, the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for June, added that he likes to pay it forward to the community for supporting the team time and time again.

“Richmond provides a ton for us,” Black said. “It’s always nice to be involved with that.”

The next jersey auction is Military Appreciation Night and DeFrank said the Squirrels work with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). Beginning in 2019, the organization would put half the jerseys up for auction and the other half would go to TAPS.

Before the pandemic, DeFrank said the auctions used to take place in person and on the field. The TAPS beneficiaries and auction winners would line up on one side and the Flying Squirrels on the other. Then, while jerseys were being exchanged, bios were read about the people they were supporting.

Post-COVID-19, Richmond has been laying out the jerseys on the mound so that everyone could see who they were supporting.

“It’s the most emotional jersey auction of the year,” DeFrank said.

Despite all the planning, organizing and marketing — even the auction itself — DeFrank said one of the most memorable parts is when fans get to pick their jerseys up. She said a variety of different people buy them, some are season ticket holders and others do it for one specific player.

For her, it’s fun to see so many different people support good causes. Maybe even the best part though comes with the surprise fan have when they get their jerseys, the smiles that light up the room.

“They’re signed too,” DeFrank said. “Not everybody knows they’re signed. It’s amazing, they get so excited. They win, the charities win. Everyone’s just happy.”