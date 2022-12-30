St. Christopher's dials long distance in Henrico Holiday Hoops Tournament win over Atlee

Nothing-but-net 3-pointers light up the scoreboard, bring spectators to their feet, and fan the flames of offensive intensity.

Such was the case Friday night when St. Christopher’s drained nine from behind the arc in its 63-37 victory over Atlee in the championship game of the Henrico Holiday Hoops Tournament on Guy Davis Court.

Zach Murphy contributed three of them, Thomas Youngkin and Stuart Cosby two apiece, and Sonny Bridges and Jack Demm one each, but the Saints effectively dispatched the Raiders not so much with pyrotechnics but with an inspired, wire-to-wire, man-to-man defensive effort that forced 24 turnovers, many of which facilitated chip-shot offensive opportunities.

“Our focus going into this game was defense,” said SC coach Hamill Jones, whose team improved to 8-2. “Atlee has guys who can make shots. They can drive, so we really wanted to key on their key players. We wanted to make sure we kept them in front, contested shots, and boxed out and rebounded.”

Which, of course, is the trademark of good, fundamental basketball.

“It is,” Jones said, “and defensive awareness is so important so we wanted our guys to be alert and talking defensively and then having hands in passing lanes. We have some length so we were able to get deflections, then recover the ball and get out and run and score.

“We want to be aggressively intelligent: play hard and aggressive without fouling. I thought we did a good job of keeping them off the free throw line.”

The Saints jumped to a 10-0 lead four minutes in and never looked back.

Darius Gray, a 6-4, 285-pound freshman, scored eight of his 13 points during that stretch, doing his damage with put-backs following offensive rebounds and buckets off inside moves after receiving passes from the perimeter.

“Atlee’s a good team, so we had to use our size to our advantage,” Gray said. “If we start out rebounding and hitting the paint really early, we can take the life out of them real quick.”

The Saints led 15-7 after a quarter, then, in a two-minute span in the second, used a 12-0 run fueled by turnover-generated baskets and took a 33-18 lead into the locker room.

“They definitely turned the turnovers into points,” said Atlee coach Rally Axselle, who’s rebuilding the Raiders after losing his top seven from last season to graduation. “They played solid defense. We forced some things. Give them credit for making us pay for the turnovers.”

The second half brought more of the same.

Though the Raiders showed a variety of defensive looks, try as they might, they couldn’t impede the Saints, who had the luxury of executing their offensive schemes with patience because the shot clock wasn’t in effect.

With tournament MVP Brandon Jennings scoring 10 of his 15 points after the break, the Saints raced to a 50-31 lead after three quarters, then outscored Atlee 13-6 in the fourth.

“Their defense was a little tricky,” said Jennings, a silk-smooth, 6-1 junior guard. “It was hard to identify what it was. With them in a zone and not having a shot clock, we could run the game and keep our pace the way we want to. We just got the shots that we wanted and made sure they were great shots.”

The Saints hit 25-of-54 from the field, collected 26 rebounds, and turned the ball over just five times. The Raiders connected on 15-of-36 shots and pulled down 31 rebounds.

“We had contributions from so many guys on this team,” Jones said. “That’s what’s special about this group. That’s what makes it fun. It was really a team effort.”

Atlee 7 11 13 6 — 37

St. Christopher’s 15 18 17 13 — 63

Atlee (6-4) – Bralley 6, Williams 0, Bowles 0, Turpin 6, Matt Carr 2, Shields 14, Mikey Carr 7, Buck 0, Apostolides 0, Reid 2, Yoder 0, Patterson 0, Taylor 0, Axselle 0. Totals: Totals: 15 3-6 37.

St. Christopher’s (8-2) – Murphy 11, B. Jennings 15, W. Jennings 0, Bridges 5, Demm 3, Fisher 0, Alphen 0, Campbell 2, Cosby 8, Youngkin 6, Pendlebury 0, Welch 2, Gray 13. Totals: 25 4-9 63

3-point goals: Atlee – Shields 3, Mikey Carr. SC – Murphy 3, Cosby 3, Youngkin 2, Bridges