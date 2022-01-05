Star wide receiver Wells seeks to leave JMU

Antwane Wells Jr., James Madison’s top offensive playmaker, announced on Wednesday plans to seek a new opportunity elsewhere.

Wells, a former Highland Springs standout, wrote in a tweet Wednesday that he has entered the transfer portal. The 6-1, 204-pound wide receiver had an explosive first two seasons with the Dukes, in their spring 2021 and fall 2021 campaigns.

“I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to play at James Madison University, I have made memories and bonds that I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Wells wrote. “I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches and staff for taking me in and helping me with everything.”

This past fall, Wells set JMU season records for receiving yards (1,250), receiving touchdowns (15) and receptions (83), using his separation speed to serve as a consistent big-play threat.

Wells had more than 100 receiving yards in six of the Dukes’ 14 games, including a career-high 179 yards, plus two touchdowns, in a 55-7 win against Maine in September. He was a first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association pick, helping JMU to a 12-2 record and a final run to the FCS playoff semifinals. JMU is set to begin its jump to the FBS level, and the Sun Belt Conference, this year.