Virginia Union experienced a disappointing offensive game at an inopportune time.

In Friday’s CIAA tournament semifinal at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, the top-seeded Panthers fell 45-44 to fifth-seeded Winston-Salem State.

W-SSU’s Samage Teel hit a jumper at :11, and Union failed on its final offensive possession, leaving in question whether the Panthers (23-7) will be judged worthy of a bid to the NCAA Division II tournament by the selection committee.

The Division II tournament includes 23 conference champions and 41 at-large qualifiers. The field will be announced on the night of Sunday, March 5. VUU went 23-7 last season and was not invited to the 64-team NCAAs after losing to Fayetteville State in the CIAA championship game.

Robert Osborne, the CIAA player of the year, led VUU with 18 points against Winston-Salem State (20-8), which advances to Saturday’s CIAA final against second-seeded Fayetteville State or sixth-seeded Lincoln.

ODAC TOURNAMENT

Randolph-Macon 75, Ferrum 61: Daniel Mbangue hit 9 of 10 shots and scored 25 points as the top-seeded Yellow Jackets put away the ninth-seeded Panthers in the ODAC quarterfinals in Salem.

Josh Talbert had 15 points and Miles Mallory for the Yellow Jackets (25-1), who are ranked No. 2 in Division III and have won 23 consecutive games. Mallory also had the 262nd block of his career, breaking ODAC and R-MC marks.

Randolph-Macon will meet fourth-seeded Roanoke, a 117-103 winner over Washington and Lee in four overtimes, in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Deshone Hicks had 31 points and seven 3-pointers for Ferrum (10-17).

Hampden-Sydney 78, Washington and Lee 69: Adam Brazil scored 20 points as the second-seeded Tigers put away the seventh-seeded Marlins to advance to the ODAC semifinals.

Davidson Hubbard added 16 points and 12 rebounds for H-SC (21-5), which made 29 of 57 shots from the field (50.9%) while holding VWC to 22 of 61 shooting (36.1%). Ryan Clements scored 15 points and Alex Elliott 10 for the Tigers, who have won 19 of their past 21 games.

The Tigers also held a 41-30 rebounding edge.

Omari Deveaux led the Marlins (17-9) with 22 points.

OTHER GAMES

Longwood 75, Gardner-Webb 63: Isaiah Wilkins scored 14 points as the Lancers beat the Bulldogs in Boiling Springs, N.C.

The win by Longwood (20-10, 12-6 Big South) wrapped up a second-place regular-season finish in the conference as the Lancers reached the 20-win plateau in consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.

D’Avian Houston added 13 points and Zac Watson 12 for Longwood.

DQ Nicholas finished with 14 points to lead Gardner-Webb (15-14, 10-7).

William & Mary 73, Elon 60: Ben Wight scored 17 points as the Tribe handled the Phoenix in Williamsburg on Thursday night.

Miguel Ayesa added 15 points and Anders Nelson 12 for W&M (11-19, 6-11 CAA). Max Mackinnon led Elon (8-22, 6-11) with 18 points and four steals.

WOMEN

Clemson 79, Virginia 69: Amari Robinson scored 18 points as the Tigers (15-14, 6-11) handed the Cavaliers their 17th consecutive ACC road loss Thursday night. Virginia (15-13, 4-13) had four players score in double figures: Camyrn Taylor (15), Cady Pauley (12), McKenna Dale (12) and Taylor Valladay (11).