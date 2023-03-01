PENSACOLA, Fla. — Mason Harrell scored 20 points as Texas State destroyed Old Dominion 65-36 on Thursday night in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.
The sixth-seeded Monarchs (19-12) made just 12 of 52 shots (23.1%), 2 of 14 3-pointers (14.3%) and 10 of 19 free throws (52.6%). ODU, which had no players score in double figures also was outrebounded 43-32.
The loss was worst ever for the Monarchs in a conference tournament.
The Bobcats (15-18) advance to play third-seeded Marshall in Saturday’s quarterfinal.
James Madison (21-10), the tournament’s fourth seed, will play fifth-seeded Troy (19-12) in the quarterfinals Saturday.
THURSDAY WOMEN
Richmond 71, Dayton 60: Addie Budnik scored 20 points as the fifth-seeded Spiders took out the 12th-seeded Flyers in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tournament in Wilmington, Del.
Grace Townsend added 15 points and Rachel Ullstrom 14 off the bench for UR (19-9), which pulled away by outscoring Dayton (7-21) 26-18 in the fourth quarter.
The Spiders advance to face fourth-seeded Fordham on Friday at 1:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
WEDNESDAY MEN
George Mason 64, Fordham 58: Josh Oduro scored 17 points, and Ronald Polite had 8 in overtime in the Patriots’ regular-season, Atlantic 10 win in Fairfax.
Polite scored 12 points despite missing 11 of 13 shots for GMU (18-12, 10-7), but he had 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Saquan Singleton added 11 points for the Patriots, who won their fifth consecutive game despite shooting just 34% (18 of 53) from the floor.
Khalid Moore led the Rams (23-7, 11-6) with 21 points.