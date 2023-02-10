CONWAY, S.C. — Terrence Edwards scored 16 points as James Madison defeated Sun Belt foe Coastal Carolina 73-66 on Saturday.

Mezie Offrum added 13 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals for the Dukes (18-9, 9-5). Noah Freidel scored 12 points for JMU, which closed the game on a 17-5 run.

Josh Uduje scored 22 points, and Jimmy Nichols had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Chanticleers (10-16, 4-10).

George Mason 75, Rhode Island 67: Josh Oduro scored 27 points as host George Mason defeated Atlantic 10 foe Rhode Island.

Davonte Gaines scored 15 points and added 9 rebounds, and Ronald Polite finished with 15 points and 9 assists for the Patriots (14-12, 6-7).

Jalen Carey finished with 21 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals for the Rams (8-16, 4-8).

Elon 66, William & Mary 55: Max Mackinnon scored 22 points as Elon turned back visiting William & Mary.

Sean Halloran scored 18 points and Sam Sherry 14 for the Phoenix (6-20, 4-9 CAA).

Tyler Rice scored 13 points, Miguel Ayesa 12 and Ben Wight 11 for the Tribe (9-17, 4-9).

Virginia Union 76, Bowie State 65: Robert Osborne (Hermitage) scored a season-high 33 points as VUU pulled away in the second half to beat visiting Bowie State.

Osborne hit 14 of 24 shots from the field and added 9 rebounds and 4 steals for the Panthers (20-6, 10-4 CIAA), who trailed by 2 at the break but outscored the Bulldogs 41-28 in the second half.

Quinton Drayton scored 21 points to lead Bowie State (6-20, 4-10).

Elizabeth City State 75, Virginia State 55: Jaquantae Harris scored 26 points as ECSU rode a big second half to rout visiting VSU.

The Vikings (12-13, 6-8) led by 3 at the half before outscoring the Trojans 47-30 after the break.

Francis Fitzgerald scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (15-9, 10-5 CIAA), which hit just 17 of 65 shots (26.2%) from the field.

Hampden-Sydney 82, Ferrum 77: Davidson Hubbard led a balanced H-SC attack with 12 points as the Tigers extended their winning streak to 10 games with an ODAC victory at Ferrum

Josiah Hardy and DJ Wright scored 11 points each, and Adam Brazil and Chase Turner added 10 apiece for H-SC (19-4, 13-1), which has won 16 of 17. Hubbard had 10 rebounds.

Deshone Hicks scored 26 points and Calvin Washington 22 for the Panthers (9-15, 5-10).

FRIDAY

East Tennessee State 69, VMI 65: Jordan King scored 18 points as East Tennessee State held off VMI in Johnson City, Tenn.

Jalen Haynes added 12 points for the Buccaneers (10-17, 6-8 Southern).