NORFOLK — Mitch Griffis threw three second-half touchdown passes as Wake Forest rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat Old Dominion 27-24 on Saturday.

Griffis hit Taylor Morin for touchdowns of 27 and 48 yards and Jahmal Banks from 4 yards for the go-ahead score with 6:48 remaining for the Demon Deacons (3-0).

The Monarchs (1-2), seeking their third victory against a Power 5 opponent, got an 80-yard fumble recovery and 55-yard interception return, both for touchdowns, by LaMareon James, but could not get anything going after halftime.

Griffis, who was intercepted just once in his first two games, finished 25 of 42 for 312 yards with two interceptions.

Grant Wilson was 11 for 26 for 233 yards for the Monarchs. Javon Harvey caught three passes for 166 yards, all in the first half, including a 68-yard touchdown.

N.C. State 45, VMI 7: Brennan Armstrong piled up 303 yards of total offense as the Wolfpack routed the FCS Keydets in Raleigh, N.C.

Armstrong, a transfer from Virginia, led N.C. State (2-1) by completing 27 of 32 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 39 yards on six carries. His completion percentage was a career-high mark for the sixth-year quarterback when attempting at least 11 passes in a game.

After forcing the Keydets (1-2) to a three-and-out to start, N.C. State got on the scoreboard with a 12-play, 58-yard drive that ended with the first of two rushing touchdowns from Delbert Mimms. About a minute later, the Wolfpack scored again when fifth-year defensive back Robert Kennedy picked off an errant VMI pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

Those scores led to a 31-point Wolfpack scoring run before VMI, which had just 15 rushing yards on 21 carries, responded in the third quarter, with Collin Shannon finding Egypt Nelson for a 22-yard touchdown pass. Nelson has 107 yards on three receptions.

Liberty 55, Buffalo 27: Kaidon Salter threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score as the Flames (3-0) rolled past the Bulls (0-3).

Salter had touchdown throws of 56, 42, 33, 75 and 3 yards.

Treon Sibley, CJ Daniels and Elijah Smoot each had 99-plus yards receiving and at least one touchdown for Liberty. Sibley and Daniels each had 106 yards and Smoot grabbed two TDs.

Liberty scored 24 straight points to begin the game and led 24-14 at the break. Salter was 11 of 19 for 207 yards and two touchdowns at halftime, and he also had seven carries for 57 yards and a score.

The Liberty defense increased its nation-leading interception total to nine — with two picks from Tyren Dupree.

Randolph-Macon 51, Southern Virginia 10: Six difference Yellow Jackets scored touchdowns as R-MC routed the Knights in Buena Vista.

Kwesi Clark, scored two rushing touchdowns, and Nick Hale, Cameron Chatmon and Mitchell Johnson also had ground scores for R-MC (3-0), ranked 12th in Division III. David Wallis and Cullen Martin had TD catches, with Wallis’ coming on a 65-yard pass from Drew Campanale that gave the Yellow Jackets a 23-7 halftime lead.

R-MC piled up 199 rushing yards and 290 receiving yards.

Quarterback Lachlan Haacke scored on a 7-yard run for Southern Virginia (0-3).

Hampden-Sydney 58, Greensboro 28: Andrew Puccinelli (Glen Allen) threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Tigers (2-1) romped past host Greensboro (0-3).

H-SC safety Will Pickren had a fumble return for a touchdown and blocked a punt.

The Tigers put the game away with a 27-point second quarter. Melik Frost and Markevus Graves-Franklin scored short rushing TD, Puccinelli connected with Austin Fernandez on a 5-yard scoring pass, and Pickre added his fumble return for a TD.