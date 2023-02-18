GREENSBORO, N.C. – Will Coble scored 12 points as Randolph-Macon overcame a sluggish second half to edge Guilford 61-58 in their regular-season finale on Saturday.

Miles Mallory added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets (24-1, 16-0 ODAC), who are ranked second in Division III and have won 22 consecutive games. Josh Talbert had 8 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

R-MC, which led 40-23 at that half before being outscored 35-21 after the break, will be the top seed in the ODAC tournament in Salem, which runs Thursday through next Sunday.

Tyler Dearman scored 20 points to lead the 14th-ranked Quakers (20-5, 13-3).

Washington and Lee 96, Hampden-Sydney 86: Robert DiSibio scored 25 points and Richie Manigault 23 as W&L ended H-SC’s 11-game winning streak in their ODAC regular-season finale in Lexington.

Davidson Hubbard led H-SC (20-5, 14-2), ranked 16th in Division III, with 21 points and 16 rebounds. Ayman McGowan scored a career-high 16 off the bench.

The Generals (18-7, 11-5) have won 10 of their past 11 games.

Liberty 79, Jacksonville 55: Darius McGhee scored 27 points, including the 2,500th of his career, as visiting Liberty romped past Atlantic Sun foe Jacksonville State (11-18, 4-12).

McGhee hit five 3-pointers for the Flames (22-7, 13-3), who are tied for the conference lead with Kennesaw State. Colin Porter added 12 points and Joseph Venzant 10.

George Mason 70, La Salle 66: Josh Oduro scored 25 points as George Mason handled La Salle in an Atlantic 10 game in Fairfax.

Oduro also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Patriots (16-12, 8-7). Ronald Polite added 15 points and De’Von Cooper 13.

The Explorers (13-14, 7-7) were led by Khalil Brantley, who posted 20 points.

Longwood 73, Radford 63: Isaiah Wilkins scored 16 points, and DeShaun Wade added 15 as Longwood turned back Radford in Farmville.

The Lancers (19-10, 11-5 Big South) avenged an earlier loss to the Highlanders (17-12, 11-5) and moved into a second-place tie with Radford in the conference.

Josiah Jeffers finished with 16 points to pace the Highlanders (17-12, 11-5).

Old Dominion 74, Appalachian State 63: Mekhi Long scored 17 points as Old Dominion held off Appalachian State in Boone, N.C.

Long added 12 rebounds for the Monarchs (17-11, 9-7 Sun Belt). Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 14 points and Dericko Williams 12 points.

The Mountaineers (15-14, 8-8) were led by Donovan Gregory (14 points) and Terence Harcum (13).

Northeastern 69, William & Mary 57: Northeastern scored 16 of the game’s first 18 points and cruised to a CAA victory in Boston.

Ben Wight led the Tribe (10-19, 5-11) with 15 points, and Matteus Case and Anders Nelson added 10 apiece.

Jahmyl Telford led the Huskies (10-17, 6-10) with 28 points.

Samford 96, VMI 61: Former VMI player Bubba Parham scored 19 points as Samford cruised past Southern foe VMI in Lexington.

Parham hit seven of eight shots, including five 3-pointers, for the Bulldogs (20-9, 14-2 Southern). Jaron Rillie scored 17 points and A.J. Staton-McCray 13.

Asher Woods led the way for the Keydets (6-23, 1-15) with 21 points. Tyler Houser added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Taeshaud Jackson had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Norfolk State 72, Morgan State 50: Kris Bankston piled up 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks in Norfolk State’s home rout.

Joe Bryant Jr. added 13 points and Caheim Brown 12 for the Spartans (19-7, 8-2 MEAC), who have won six straight and are one game behind conference-leading Howard.

Will Thomas led the Bears (12-14, 5-6) with 14 points.

WOMEN

St. Bonaventure 68, VCU 62: Janika Griffith-Wallace scored a season-high 26 points, but it wasn’t enough as VCU dropped an Atlantic 10 game in Olean, N.Y.

Griffith-Wallace hit 10 of 15 shots from the field for the Rams (7-19, 4-10). Timaya Lewis-Eutsey added 12 points for VCU.

Nikki Oppenheimer led the Bonnies (6-24, 3-12) with 22 points.

Duquesne 83, Richmond 69: The Spiders were outscored 30-10 in the fourth quarter in losing to the Dukes in Pittsburgh.