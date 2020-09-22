Sughrue wins Senior Open of Virginia title

Matt Sughrue of Arlington capped a 4-under-par 68 with a 25-foot birdie putt that gave him a three-stroke victory Tuesday in the 15th Senior Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.
Sughrue, who totaled 138 for the two-day event, beat Jon Hurst and two-time champion Buck Brittain, who tied for second place at 141.
Sughrue began the day a stroke behind Hurst and Maryland pro Sean English. Hurst returned a 72, and English struggled to a 76 and finished in a tie for eighth.
Richmond’s Bobby Wadkins and Hidden Creek’s Brendan McGrath each posted two-day 144s to share low professional honors in a tie for fifth.
Results: M. Sugrue 70-68 (138), B. Brittain 70-71 (141), J. Hurst 69-72 (141), R. Slavonia 74-68 (142), B. Sargent 75-69 (144), B. McGrath 74-70 (144), B. Wadkins 72-72 (144), M. Ball 72-73 (145), Steve Serrao 71-74 (145), S. English 69-76 (145).
J. Estes 74-72 (146), R. Touma 73-73 (146), D. Pulk 70-76 (146), T. Vigotsky 75-72 (147), D. Mast 73-74 (147), J. Serrao 72-75 (147), H. Klein 74-74 (148), C. Hodsden 77-72 (149), J. Allara 75-74 (149), T. Lewis 75-74 (149).
R. Friend 77-73 (150), G. McCloskey 77-73 (150), K. Decker 76-74 (150), M. Howell 74-76 (150), R. Buckner 74-76 (150), M. Evenson 77-74 (151), D. Price 77-74 (151), J. Corliss 77-74 (151), R. Schuller 75-76 (151), J. Zampedro 75-76 (151).
V. Giles 79-73 (152), T. White 78-74 (152), M. Hays 78-74 (152), A. Heye 72-80 (152), B. Bailey 79-74 (153), C. Robb 78-75 (153), J. Lobardozzi 77-76 (153), G. Redgrave 71-82 (153), R. Nussey 80-74 (154), D. Partridge 78-76 (154), J. Klatt 76-78 (154).
S. Nixon 80-75 (155), S. WenPetren 79-76 (155), S. Chivavibul 77-78 (155), B. Clayborn 77-78 (155), K. Myers 81-75 (156), M. Funderburke 79-77 (156), P. Picardat 77-79 (156), D. Sumner 76-80 (156), C. Beveridge 75-82 (156).
M. Alonzi 80-77 (157), J. Max 80-77 (157), T. Good 80-77 (157), G. Bales 79-78 (157), C. Filipowicz 78-79 (157), K. Clark 78-79 (157), P. Mahone 75-82 (157), J. Nirich 81-77 (158), F. Rhoads 79-79 (158), B. Dolan 81-78 (158).
D. Portis 81-78 (159), B. Digby 79-80 (159), D. Newson 79-80 (159), C. Aranda 82-78 (160), S. DeMasters 83-79 (162), H. Thomas 82-81 (163), L. Ward 79-84 (163), G. Anderson 85-79 (164), S. Blundo 83-81 (164), M. Holyfield 82-82 (164), J. Forman 80-84 (164), J. Hardwick 79-85 (164).
K. Hall 88-77 (165), G. Shelton 85-80 (165), M. Keating 82-83 (165), B. Butler 81-84 (165), M. Lambert 80-85 (165), S. Hippeard 87-80 (167), S. Camacho 82-85 (167);
R. Clatterbuck 81-88 (169), B. Ranson 86-85 (171), T. Matthews 89-84 (173).