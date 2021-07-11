Sugilio fuels Flying Squirrels' romp over Baysox

BOWIE, Md. — Andy Sugilio delivered four hits and four RBIs, tying career highs in both categories, to spearhead the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 12-5 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (33-27) won four of six in the series against Bowie (33-25).

In the second inning, Sugilio gave the Squirrels a 3-1 lead with a three-run homer to right field. It was Sugilio’s first homer this year and his first at the Double-A level.

In the third, Brandon Martorano drove in Frankie Tostado from second base with a single and pushed Richmond ahead 4-1.

After Luis Amaya left with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning, Phil Pfeifer (2-2) allowed a walk that scored a run and a sacrifice fly to Johnny Rizer that drew Bowie to 4-3.

A four-run fourth inning gave Richmond an 8-3 lead. Simon Whiteman’s RBI double was followed by Tostado’s RBI single. Sandro Fabian capped the scoring with his seventh home run of the year, a two-run shot to left field.

Bowie starter Ofelky Peralta (5-1) allowed seven runs over 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.