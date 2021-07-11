Sugilio fuels Flying Squirrels' romp over Baysox

BOWIE, Md. — Andy Sugilio delivered four hits and four RBIs, tying career highs in both categories, to spearhead the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 12-5 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday at Prince George’s Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (33-27) won four of six in the series against Bowie (33-25).
In the second inning, Sugilio gave the Squirrels a 3-1 lead with a three-run homer to right field. It was Sugilio’s first homer this year and his first at the Double-A level.
In the third, Brandon Martorano drove in Frankie Tostado from second base with a single and pushed Richmond ahead 4-1.
After Luis Amaya left with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning, Phil Pfeifer (2-2) allowed a walk that scored a run and a sacrifice fly to Johnny Rizer that drew Bowie to 4-3.
A four-run fourth inning gave Richmond an 8-3 lead. Simon Whiteman’s RBI double was followed by Tostado’s RBI single. Sandro Fabian capped the scoring with his seventh home run of the year, a two-run shot to left field.
Bowie starter Ofelky Peralta (5-1) allowed seven runs over 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.
The Squirrels are off Monday before starting a six-game series starting Tuesday against the Somerset Patriots at The Diamond. Right-hander Trenton Toplikar (1-5, 5.20) is scheduled to start for Richmond against left-hander Ken Waldichuk (2-0, 3.15).