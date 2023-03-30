DALLAS — Virginia Tech women's basketball players used to watch the Final Four on television.

Now they're a part of it.

The top-seeded Hokies will take on third-seeded LSU in a Final Four duel in the Lone Star State at 7 p.m. on Friday at American Airlines Center.

"It's pretty surreal to be here," Tech forward Taylor Soule said at a Thursday news conference while wearing a Final Four cowboy hat. "It's one thing to be here; it's another thing to be in the tournament, and so it's a blessing. It's still a little bit of a fever dream. Just trying to take it all in."

"It's good that Virginia Tech is getting some noise," Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said.

The Hokies (31-4), who have won 15 consecutive games, are in the Final Four for the first time in school history.

"It's really cool because … the last few years in college, we would have our season and then it would come to an end too soon, and then I would enjoy watching the rest of the games. But now we're in those games," Tech center Elizabeth Kitley said.

"We're not at the Final Four — we're in the Final Four," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "That's a surreal moment."

Kim Mulkey is in her second season at the helm of the Tigers (32-2) after having steered Baylor to three NCAA titles and four Final Fours.

"I'm the only one in our locker room that has done this, but I'm not going to shoot, dribble, pass, guard, any of it," Mulkey said.

When she was at Baylor, Mulkey guided the second-seeded Bears to a 90-48 rout of the seventh-seeded Hokies in the second round of the 2021 NCAA tournament in San Antonio. But that was a young Tech team.

"They're experienced [now]. They're on a roll. They're confident. They've been together awhile now," Mulkey said of this year's Hokies. "[Brooks is] a great coach — love him to death. Sure, they'll be nervous, but my team will be nervous, too."

LSU is in the Final Four for the first time in 15 years.

"I don't think it has hit me yet that I'm actually in the Final Four," LSU forward Angel Reese said.

The 6-foot-3 Reese, a first-team All-American, ranks fifth nationally in scoring (23.2 ppg) and second in rebounding (15.7 rpg). Reese, a junior, leads the nation in double-doubles (32), offensive rebounds (6.5 rpg) and free throws (233).

"She's tremendously talented," Brooks said. "We're not going to shut her down. We don't expect to do that. But we just want to make it tough for her and put her in situations where she's not comfortable."

Kitley said the Hokies need to be careful while guarding Reese.

"We have to be physical while also being smart because we can't really afford to be in foul trouble," Kitley said. "She's really good at drawing fouls.

"I'm impressed by her ability to rebound her own shots until she can finish."

Soule said she will be the primary one guarding Reese.

"I love defense, and so I'm definitely excited for that matchup," Soule said. "Whether it's me boxing out and getting zero rebounds but making sure that Georgia Amoore gets 10 rebounds, … whatever it takes for us to get the win, I know that everyone's going to do that."

Soule figures the key to the game will be "rebounding and who's being the tougher team."

The Tigers rank second nationally in rebounding margin, outrebounding foes by 16 rebounds per game. They rank third in offensive rebounds (17.1 rpg).

"We're going to have to be physical and strong down there and not let them get too many second-chance opportunities because they'll definitely take advantage of that," Kitley said.

The Tigers also feature All-Southeastern Conference point guard Alexis Morris (14.9 ppg), who is in her sixth year of college after having previously played for Baylor (under Mulkey), Rutgers and Texas A&M. Mulkey expects a "great matchup" between Morris and Amoore.

Tech's Amoore has made 20 3-pointers during the Hokies' NCAA tournament run. She was named the Seattle 3 Region's most outstanding player.

"Her range is unlimited," Mulkey said. "She has an unbelievable step-back move that takes her even further away from the 3-point line.

"From the time I saw her in the [2021 NCAA tournament] bubble until now, whew, somebody's done some tremendous work with her."

The Tigers' only losses came at South Carolina in February and to Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals.

"They're physical, they're fast, they're tough," Brooks said. "Reminds me a lot of the team we played two games ago — Tennessee. … They're very reliant on their athleticism, their length, their ability to rebound."

The Tigers held each of their first four NCAA tournament foes to a field-goal percentage worse than 39%.

"They're just really long and aggressive and athletic," Kitley said.

LSU, which also features SEC freshman of the year Flau'jae Johnson (11.1 ppg), ranks fifth nationally in scoring offense (81.8 ppg).

But the team shot just 30.2% from the field in its 54-42 win over Miami in the Elite Eight. The Tigers went only 1 of 12 from 3-point range.

"We haven't shot the ball well [lately], and that's obviously a goal," Morris said.

"I know if we can't make shots, we'll play defense," Reese said.