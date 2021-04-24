Syracuse completes sweep of Virginia by dominating faceoffs

Senior goaltender Alex Rode kept UVA in the game, especially early.

He finished with 16 saves on the 29 shots Syracuse put on goal.

“To lose the possession at the faceoff X minus-21, you’ve got to play some pretty good defense and you’ve got to make some saves,” Tiffany said.

“And Alex did that for us. Alex made a lot of saves behind us.”

Dominated on faceoffs, besieged on defense and stifled on offense, Virginia still somehow found itself down only one goal, trailing 9-8 with 5:41 left in the third quarter after scoring three straight, getting goals from Dickson, Dox Aitken and Peter Garno.

“This team has a lot of fight,” Bertrand said. “We used that second-half energy to make a little bit of a run. But momentum at one point in the game is not going to win the whole game. You have to bring it the whole game and make it a complete one.”

The Cavaliers played a more competitive game than they did in the first meeting between the teams. The 20-10 loss at the Carrier Dome in February was the most lopsided loss in the rivalry’s history.