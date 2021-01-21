Ted Thompson, 68, GM when Packers won last Super Bowl, dies

Ted Thompson, whose 13-year run as Green Bay Packers general manager included their 2010 Super Bowl championship season, is dead at 68.
The Packers announced Thursday that Mr. Thompson died the previous night at his home in Atlanta, Texas. Mr. Thompson announced in May 2019 he had been diagnosed with an autonomic nerve disorder.
He was the general manager from 2005 to 2017 and drafted many notable players on the current roster, including two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He acquired 49 of the 53 players on the Packers’ 2010 championship team.
“He, in my opinion, is the best talent evaluator, especially when it comes to the draft, that I’ve ever seen or been around,” said Brian Gutekunst, who worked alongside Mr. Thompson at Green Bay before succeeding him as general manager. ”He had a very unique way of seeing what a player was going to become and the greatest he could become.”
Mr. Thompson spent more than two decades in the Packers’ front office and was the team’s director of pro personnel when the Packers won the Super Bowl for the 1996 season and captured the NFC title the following year.
“I think the one thing that really stands out to me is just his humility,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “It was never about Ted. It was always what’s best for the organization.”
Mr. Thompson had a 10-season playing career as a linebacker with the Houston Oilers from 1975 to 1984. But he made his biggest impact as an executive. He worked in Green Bay’s front office from 1992 to 1999 and was Seattle’s vice president of football operations from 2000 to 2004. He returned to Green Bay in 2005.
During Mr. Thompson’s first year as GM, the Packers made the franchise-altering decision to select Rodgers with the 24th overall draft pick when they already had Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre on their roster. The move enabled the Packers to have a three-decade run of exceptional quarterback play.
With Mr. Thompson as general manager, the Packers made eight consecutive playoff appearances from 2009 to 2016, including the Super Bowl championship season in 2010.
“He was willing to dabble in free agency,” Murphy said. “But he knew the best way to build a team was through the draft.”
Draft picks by Mr. Thompson who remain on the roster include four All-Pro picks from this season: Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams, left tackle David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley. Rodgers was the only first-round pick in that group. Adams was drafted in the second round, Bakhtiari in the fourth and Linsley in the fifth.
Other notable current Packers drafted by Mr. Thompson: defensive tackle Kenny Clark, kicker Mason Crosby, and running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.