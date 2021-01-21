Ted Thompson, 68, GM when Packers won last Super Bowl, dies

Ted Thompson, whose 13-year run as Green Bay Packers general manager included their 2010 Super Bowl championship season, is dead at 68.

The Packers announced Thursday that Mr. Thompson died the previous night at his home in Atlanta, Texas. Mr. Thompson announced in May 2019 he had been diagnosed with an autonomic nerve disorder.

He was the general manager from 2005 to 2017 and drafted many notable players on the current roster, including two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He acquired 49 of the 53 players on the Packers’ 2010 championship team.

“He, in my opinion, is the best talent evaluator, especially when it comes to the draft, that I’ve ever seen or been around,” said Brian Gutekunst, who worked alongside Mr. Thompson at Green Bay before succeeding him as general manager. ”He had a very unique way of seeing what a player was going to become and the greatest he could become.”

Mr. Thompson spent more than two decades in the Packers’ front office and was the team’s director of pro personnel when the Packers won the Super Bowl for the 1996 season and captured the NFC title the following year.