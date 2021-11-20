Teel: Gift-wrapping points dooms UVA in loss at Pitt

PITTSBURGH
No Pitt football team has scored like this one. Not when Tony Dorsett was winning a Heisman, not when Dan Marino was slinging passes and not when Larry Fitzgerald was baffling defensive backs.
So you knew Kenny Pickett and friends were going to score plenty Saturday against Virginia. But what defensively challenged teams such as the Cavaliers can’t afford to do is gift-wrap an opponent points.
Alas, for the orange and blue crowd, that’s what UVA did, and it cost the program a chance to defend its ACC Coastal Division title.
Special-teams breakdowns and crippling penalties were the gifts the Cavaliers offered, and the Panthers eagerly accepted in a 48-38 victory that sends Pat Narduzzi’s squad to the ACC championship game in two weeks.
“Plenty of opportunities,” UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall said, his hoarse voice barely audible. “... A handful of plays changed the game.”
And while headlines will trumpet Jordan Addison’s 14 receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns, as well as Pickett’s 340 yards passing and Vincent Davis’ 100 yards rushing, Pitt (9-2, 6-1 ACC) wouldn’t have prevailed without considerable assistance.
Indeed, with Brennan Armstrong returning from a rib injury to throw for 487 yards and three scores, and Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson combining for 21 catches and 270 yards, UVA (6-5, 4-3) was positioned to steal this one, and with a win next Saturday against Virginia Tech, the Coastal.
Why, even the defense had its moments.
Oh, there were the missed tackles that have marred the last month. But Joey Blount and Anthony Johnson intercepted Pickett, while freshman linebacker West Weeks led a pass rush that hurried Pickett 18 times.
The Cavs have not blitzed much this season, but defensive coordinator Nick Howell repeatedly brought pressure, which flushed Pickett from the pocket and sacked him three times.
“It’s the Coastal championship,” Mendenhall said. “We weren’t going to save anything, and we weren’t going to keep anything uncalled or undone. Yeah, we did everything we could.”
But special teams gaffes led, directly or indirectly, to 14 additional points for Pitt, the nation’s No. 4 scoring team at 43.5 points per game, a school-record-pace, entering the contest.
First, moments after Virginia tied the game at 14 in the second quarter, Israel Abanikanda returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. The Cavaliers had not allowed a kickoff return of longer than 22 yards this season.
Later in the quarter, Addison returned a punt 38 yards to UVA’s 38, setting up a field goal that gave Pitt its first two-score lead at 24-14.
The crushing kicking-game error came in the fourth quarter, when Nick Grant jumped offside as the Panthers attempted a short field goal. The 5-yard penalty gave Pitt a first down, and three plays later, Rodney Hammond scored from the 1.
The field goal would have given the Panthers a 37-31 edge. Instead, that lead was 41-31.
All this on a drive extended when Pitt backup quarterback Nick Patti, spelling a briefly injured Pickett, heaved a fourth-and-1 pass under duress toward Jared Wayne. Coen King was flagged for interference, handing the Panthers another first down.
Few teams, even those with a quarterback as accurate and gifted as Armstrong, can overcome such an accumulation of mistakes.
Any doubt that Armstrong had regained his fastball came in the final minute of the first half when he threw a rope over the middle to Jelani Woods for a 7-yard touchdown. The pass barely cleared a leaping linebacker in zone coverage, and Woods corralled it in the back of the end zone.
“Our team knows we’re never out of a game ... when he’s our quarterback,” Mendenhall said.
Never is a stretch, but even down 41-31, Armstrong drove UVA 75 yards for a touchdown on two completions in 25 seconds.
Later in the quarter came the defining sequence: Nursing a 41-38 advantage, the Panthers took over at their 23 with 3:47 remaining.
Stop Pitt there, and Virginia likes its chances with No. 5. But on a third-and-5, Pickett threw deep toward Addison, and Darrius Bratton missed not only an opportunity for an interception but also the tackle, allowing Addison to complete a 62-yard touchdown connection.
UVA has lost three consecutive games, all to ranked opponents. Now comes the Commonwealth Cup game for state bragging rights, with the added intrigue of interim head coach J.C. Price leading Virginia Tech into Scott Stadium.
“It’s championship football, and this was the first one,” Mendenhall said. “And there’s another one next week, and then there’s a bowl championship.”
The Cavaliers are better than the Hokies. Playing at home, they should win.
They just can’t give away points.
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel