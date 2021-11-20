Teel: Gift-wrapping points dooms UVA in loss at Pitt

The field goal would have given the Panthers a 37-31 edge. Instead, that lead was 41-31.

All this on a drive extended when Pitt backup quarterback Nick Patti, spelling a briefly injured Pickett, heaved a fourth-and-1 pass under duress toward Jared Wayne. Coen King was flagged for interference, handing the Panthers another first down.

Few teams, even those with a quarterback as accurate and gifted as Armstrong, can overcome such an accumulation of mistakes.

Any doubt that Armstrong had regained his fastball came in the final minute of the first half when he threw a rope over the middle to Jelani Woods for a 7-yard touchdown. The pass barely cleared a leaping linebacker in zone coverage, and Woods corralled it in the back of the end zone.

“Our team knows we’re never out of a game ... when he’s our quarterback,” Mendenhall said.

Never is a stretch, but even down 41-31, Armstrong drove UVA 75 yards for a touchdown on two completions in 25 seconds.

Later in the quarter came the defining sequence: Nursing a 41-38 advantage, the Panthers took over at their 23 with 3:47 remaining.