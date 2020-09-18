Teel: Hiccups aside, ACC's Swofford encouraged by football's start

Depending on the school’s location, MAKO either flies or drives the tests to Durham for processing, with results available no later than early morning of game day. These are the more expensive PCR, or molecular, tests, as opposed to antigen tests that can be processed in minutes, and the schools are paying the bill.

“We’ll see how the antigen tests evolve and take the advice of our medical advisory committee,” Swofford said. “But right now that advice is that this is the best approach and the most dependable approach based on the quality of the tests and the availability of the tests. …

“It’s something that’s just necessary in order to play this season. … It’s a cost that’s worth it in terms of protection of our players.”

Swofford said ACC schools have been diligent throughout the past six months not to compromise the availability of tests in their respective communities.

“Our schools and the conference office are comfortable that it’s not taking away from any type of similar testing that’s needed in any of our locales,” he said.