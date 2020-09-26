Teel: Hokies channel their anger in rout of N.C. State

End Justus Reed, a Youngstown State transfer, recorded two of the sacks. True freshman safety Keonta Jenkins had a team-high eight tackles.

“We practiced this in our second scrimmage,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “We lined up and took about four sets and had backup play-callers on both sides of the ball go at it. Ryan’s got a bright future in this game and he is really sharp and he was prepared. When I told him this morning what we were going to do, he was neither surprised nor taken back, and he was ready for the moment.”

From their locker room, the Hokies connected with Hamilton via FaceTime following the game.

"That's a heck of a way to get your first win as a coordinator," Fuente said, "from your couch."

Hoffman, running back Khalil Herbert and quarterback Braxton Burmeister, transfers from Coastal Carolina, Kansas and Oregon, respectively, also excelled in their Hokies debuts.

Blocking with what he calls "an edge and nastiness," Hoffman handled N.C. State nose tackle Alim McNeill, and Herbert accounted for 195 yards (104 rushing, 46 receiving and 45 kickoff returns) on just 10 touches, his serious burst most evident on a 37-yard touchdown run and 46-yard reception.