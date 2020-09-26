Teel: Hokies channel their anger in rout of N.C. State

BLACKSBURG — Ridiculed by some before they’d played a game, indeed ridiculed because they hadn’t played a game, Virginia Tech’s Hokies responded Saturday night with the most effective retort in sports: an emphatic victory.
Tech 45 North Carolina State 24.
Ignoring the randomness of a novel coronavirus that science knows little about, some folks make infections and subsequent contact tracing a referendum on character. So when those issues caused the postponement of the Hokies’ clash last week against Virginia, critics pounced, Tech’s lack of transparency regarding COVID-19 testing data furthering their ire.
They gloated further with Saturday’s pregame revelation that the Hokies would be without, for various reasons, 23 players and two assistant coaches. Among the unavailable were incumbent quarterback Hendon Hooker, starting cornerback Jermaine Waller, defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton and linebackers coach Tracy Claeys.
Rather than mope, Tech played with channeled anger.
“You hear all that stuff on Twitter,” center Brock Hoffman said, “and it just pisses [you] off, fuels the fire.”
Granted, the Wolfpack (1-1) may not be very good. But it did open with a 45-42 win over Wake Forest, headlined by 270 yards rushing and seven runs of at least 20 yards.
There was no such track meet Saturday at Lane Stadium. Tech scored on its first three possessions to seize a 17-0 lead and bumped the margin to 31-10 by halftime.
The Hokies rushed for 314 yards, their third-highest total against an ACC opponent since joining the conference in 2004. They averaged a stout 8.5 yards per snap and did not commit a turnover.
Rarely have so many impressive debuts been wrapped into one contest.
Succeeding the retired Bud Foster, Hamilton was to coordinate the Hokies’ defense for the first time. Next in line was Claeys, a former Washington State and Minnesota DC in his first season at Tech.
But Claeys was shelved throughout the week, and Saturday morning came word that Hamilton would be unavailable. So cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, a 29-year-old William & Mary graduate hired in the offseason from James Madison, called the defense.
On the opposite sideline was first-year N.C. State offensive coordinator Tim Beck, 54, a former OC at Texas, Ohio State and Nebraska. Advantage, Wolfpack?
Not on this night.
Tech sacked State quarterbacks six times and intercepted starter Bailey Hockman twice, cornerback Brion Murray (Waller's replacement) and safety Divine Deablo with the honors. They did not yield a run longer than 14 yards.
End Justus Reed, a Youngstown State transfer, recorded two of the sacks. True freshman safety Keonta Jenkins had a team-high eight tackles.
“We practiced this in our second scrimmage,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “We lined up and took about four sets and had backup play-callers on both sides of the ball go at it. Ryan’s got a bright future in this game and he is really sharp and he was prepared. When I told him this morning what we were going to do, he was neither surprised nor taken back, and he was ready for the moment.”
From their locker room, the Hokies connected with Hamilton via FaceTime following the game.
"That's a heck of a way to get your first win as a coordinator," Fuente said, "from your couch."
Hoffman, running back Khalil Herbert and quarterback Braxton Burmeister, transfers from Coastal Carolina, Kansas and Oregon, respectively, also excelled in their Hokies debuts.
Blocking with what he calls "an edge and nastiness," Hoffman handled N.C. State nose tackle Alim McNeill, and Herbert accounted for 195 yards (104 rushing, 46 receiving and 45 kickoff returns) on just 10 touches, his serious burst most evident on a 37-yard touchdown run and 46-yard reception.
Burmeister appeared comfortable as QB1 and overcame a cramp in his right hand that sidelined him for much of the second quarter. All it took was drinking “a ton of electrolytes” and swallowing the mustard packets — salt cures cramps — his mom produced from the stands.
“I’ve never seen a hand look like Braxton’s,” Fuente said. “I thought he’d snapped his wrist or something. It looked, just, awful.”
“I kind of landed on it funny,” Burmeister said, “and it just locked up on me. I didn’t have any control of my fingers. My hand was just closed. I was pretty nervous about it.”
Quincy Patterson, as capable a third-team quarterback as you’ll find, threw two touchdown passes in relief of Burmeister, and the duo combined for 181 yards passing and 93 rushing.
Fuente said Hooker has not practiced in some time due to health concerns unrelated to COVID-19. But ensuing tests have been positive, and Fuente expects Hooker "back up and running" this upcoming week.
With attendance limited to 1,000 by the pandemic, Saturday’s ambiance was as downright peculiar as you’d imagine.
The weirdness began with the unimpeded drive down Interstate 81 to Exit 118-B and onto campus. Stadium parking lots were essentially barren, even with the venue’s lights aglow, signaling the Hokies were poised to kick off.
Silence rather than the social buzz of tailgating was the prevailing sound as we strolled toward the press tower. Why, even Frank Beamer’s statue outside the stadium was lonely, absent the standard throngs posing alongside for selfies.
Most of us are accustomed to television views of tarps covering seats and cardboard cutouts occupying others. But they’re still a strange sight in-person.
They certainly were for former Boston College quarterback Tim Hasselbeck, who called the game remotely for the ACC Network.
“Virginia Tech’s the loudest place I ever played,” he said two days before kickoff, “college, pros, everything. That was Michael Vick era, they were very good. … That to me was always the hardest place to play and the loudest place to play.”
Lane Stadium wasn’t loud Saturday, but the Hokies sure made it hard.
“Just really proud of our group,” Fuente said. “To say that we’ve been through a lot before we played our first game would be an understatement.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel