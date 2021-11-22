Teel: Late game-time reveal, ACC Network telecast inconvenient for UVA, Hokies fans

From the television perspective, this makes perfect sense. The longer network executives wait, the better they can place the most compelling games in windows they believe will attract the largest audiences. Better ratings equate to higher ad rates and revenue.

But the six-day holds inconvenience ticket-buying fans, legions of whom travel long distance to watch their teams. Do you book a hotel for Friday, Saturday or both? Do you consider round-tripping Saturday? And what about planning the tailgate?

Never are the six-day holds more inconsiderate than Thanksgiving week, when folks gather with family and traffic is suboptimal. Would it be too much to ask the benevolent networks to lock in Thanksgiving weekend game times before the season so fans can plan accordingly?

Spoiler alert: The answer is no.

But there we were Saturday, learning the times for Virginia Tech-UVA, Wake Forest-Boston College, Kentucky-Louisville and Pittsburgh-Syracuse, plus two games each involving the Big Ten and Pac-12.