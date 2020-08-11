Four Football Bowl Subdivision conferences have canceled their fall sports seasons. Only one FBS school has broken from its league to unilaterally disarm for the fall.
“It might have been nice if this had been a national decision, or even a conference decision,” Old Dominion President John Broderick said Monday. “But we felt, I felt, strongly with this being the first real week of practice that we needed to be in front of this to give our athletes, our coaches, our institution, our community, a firm answer one way or another.”
Never have the fissures in Division I college sports’ clumsy governance been more apparent than during the COVID-19 crisis.
The NCAA hopscotches from helpful to helpless, and places in between, almost daily. Even the richest conference in the land, the mighty Big Ten, groped to discover consensus before canceling Tuesday — the Mid-American, Mountain West and Pac-12 have voted similarly.
So props to Broderick and Monarchs athletics director Wood Selig for taking the pulse of ODU, Norfolk and Hampton Roads and acting accordingly, even as their 13 Conference USA colleagues move forward — for now.
“There’s no need to put anyone in any danger or jeopardy with an athletic contest with coronavirus right now,” Selig said. “I’m relieved.”
ODU’s announcement Monday came two weeks after Gov. Ralph Northam issued new restrictions on Hampton Roads due to rising coronavirus infections. Among those constraints is no gatherings of more than 50 people, which precludes any college sports event you could imagine.
But it wasn’t just that. The region’s other Division I schools — William & Mary, Hampton and Norfolk State — have opted out of fall sports. Plus, the financial and logistical hurdles to meeting NCAA COVID-19 testing standards were considerable.
“I do hope there is a spring [football] season, if it’s safe, if there are either advancements made on a vaccine, or testing becomes a lot less expensive, a lot quicker to determine whether someone is positive or not,” Selig said. “You could almost test every single day before practice, before competition, have the results immediately. Maybe that would give people some comfort, and maybe we could have a modified spring season.”
Conference USA is Division I’s most geographically disparate, with schools in Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. And just last Friday, the league announced it is pursuing a complete, 12-game football regular season.
Broderick abstained from that vote, and he had made his C-USA peers aware of the Monarchs’ intentions, mitigating anger and/or surprise over the decision. But if the league is able to contest fall sports, ODU could be left crafting independent schedules for its fall programs — football, volleyball, field hockey and men’s and women’s soccer — next spring.
ODU football coach Ricky Rahne, the former Penn State offensive coordinator whom Selig and Broderick hired in December, now finds his Monarchs’ debut postponed indefinitely. But after multiple conversations with Rahne, a former Ivy League quarterback at Cornell, I’m convinced he appreciates the 30,000-foot view.
In a Monday afternoon tweet, Rahne said he supports ODU’s decision “because I am confident that it was made with empathy, acuity and care.”
Selig ballparked the financial hit of an academic year without football at $2 million-$3 million, not insignificant given his annual budget of approximately $45 million. But the estimate prompted Broderick to put athletics in its proper context.
For example, ODU officials said in May that the pandemic might cost the university $40 million to $50 million in lost tuition, fees and state funding, this from an annual budget of about $530 million. Can families afford college? Are they comfortable with the potential risks of sending their children to campus?
“You got to understand,” Broderick said, “that across the country, folks, and certainly here in Virginia, these budget issues are so much larger than just the athletic piece. … There’s huge ramifications that have hit all of us as a result of COVID.”
