Teel: Sanctioned gambling on college sports better than the alternative

Eighteen states, plus the District, are operational, and none has encountered an apocalypse that threatens public confidence in on-the-field results. And with sanctioned sports books operating as watchdogs, here’s guessing they won’t.

“The gaming industry and sports governing bodies share a significant mutual interest in upholding the utmost integrity of all sporting events,” AGA president and CEO William Miller said in prepared testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Even the mere suggestion of scandal poses the risk of inflicting significant damage to our operators’ brands and reputations, as well as real economic harm if a bet is placed on an event if the outcome is fixed.

“That is why our industry takes sports integrity very seriously, deploying innovative technologies and other resources available to track legal wagering activity and identify suspicious activities.”

Opposition to sports gambling, on college or professional contests, lament the easy access that legal sports books provide, online or in person. But most reasonable folks would concede that illicitly betting on sports is equally simple and involves minimal legal exposure.