Teel: 'Tougher, sounder' Houston defeats Virginia in quality top-five clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE — John Paul Jones Arena was lit. Kihei Clark’s open-court steal and layup had drawn Virginia within six points of Houston, and a subsequent Cougars turnover had the sellout crowd standing and roaring.

Less than four minutes remained as these Final Four-caliber teams went to their respective benches for the final television break.

’Twas then, in the clutch, that for one Saturday afternoon, Houston was UVa’s superior.

Cougars 69, Cavaliers 61.

“Today the tougher, sounder team on the defensive end won,” Virginia’s Tony Bennett said.

That’s a painful concession from a coach who prides himself on forging rugged defenses, but it’s the truth.

And that’s not all together an indictment of No. 2 UVa. That’s more an endorsement of No. 5 Houston.

The Cougars (11-1) were one week removed from a home loss to Alabama that knocked them off the No. 1 pedestal in the Associated Press poll. Coach Kelvin Sampson was especially disappointed in his team’s ball movement and shot selection against the Crimson Tide, and even with a midweek date versus North Carolina A&T, he and his staff spent most of their time preparing for the Cavaliers.

The dividends were throughout as Houston shrugged off an early 9-0 deficit and didn’t blink when Clark picked Jamal Shead clean near midcourt and drove for the bucket that closed the gap to 54-48.

After Isaac McKneely rimmed out a 3-pointer that would have cut the lead in half, the Cougars scored on three consecutive possessions.

The first two were defensive lapses as Jarace Walker assisted on a Shead layup and Tramon Mark 3-pointer. Then Walker, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound freshman, made a contested step-back jumper over Jayden Gardner that reminded Bennett of Dirk Nowitzki.

A five-star prospect, Walker was the best player on the floor, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a blocked shot and a steal in 38-plus minutes. His all-around excellence allowed Houston to thrive despite preseason All-America guard Marcus Sasser’s 4-of-14 shooting.

“Just the smallest little thing, they were making us pay,” McKneely said.

“Even poor defensive teams are good defensive teams if you play [offense] on the first side of the floor,” Sampson said. “The ball’s got to get to the third side, and we did a great job of that tonight. ... I’m not sure we’re able to do that without the Alabama experience.”

Boxscores punctuate Sampson’s point. Houston assisted on 7 of 25 field goals against the Crimson Tide, 17 of 25 versus the Cavaliers.

Just as Houston did, Virginia (8-1) figures to learn from defeat, and the Cavaliers will progress on both ends of the floor if guard Reece Beekman’s strained hamstring heals as expected. He logged 33-plus minutes Saturday but lacked his trademark burst.

Virginia has little time to process those lessons though as it prepares for Tuesday’s ACC contest at No. 25 Miami.

Saturday was far more than a learning opportunity for teams tearing it up early in the season. This was a showcase of two elite programs.

Under Sampson, the Cougars have reached heights not attained since Hakeem Olajuwon led them to three consecutive Final Fours during the 1980s. Houston has finished among the top 25 in each of the last five seasons, advancing to a Final Four, Elite Eight and Sweet 16 in the process.

And much like Bennett,who steered Virginia to the 2019 national championship, Sampson has rooted his program with defense. Per Ken Pomeroy’s metrics, the Cougars finished no lower than 21st in defensive efficiency during those five years, and they arrived in Charlottesville No. 2 this season, behind only Tennessee.

Darn impressive considering that Houston lost four starters from last season’s Elite Eight group.