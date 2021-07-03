Terzaghi scores twice in Kickers' victory

Emiliano Terzaghi scored twice and added an assist, and Jonathan Bolanos scored the game-winner in the 71st minute as the Richmond Kickers scored a 3-2 victory over North Texas SC in a USL League One match at City Stadium on Saturday night.

Terzaghi, the reigning league MVP, tied Greenville’s Marios Lomis for the league lead in goals with eight.

North Texas (3-5-2) struck first on a goal from Kazu in the 26th minute. Richmond (4-4-3) answered quickly, with Terzaghi taking a cross from Juan Pablo Monticelli and putting it into the back of the net to tie the game at 1.

Imanol Almaguer scored just before halftime for North Texas, but Terzaghi converted a penalty kick in the 52nd minute to tie it again.