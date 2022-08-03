Terzaghi's goal gives Kickers 1-0 win at Northern Colorado

SEVERANCE, Colo. – Emiliano Terzaghi scored in the 32nd minute as the Richmond Kickers blanked the Northern Colorado Hailstorm in a USL League One match Tuesday night.

Terzaghi, the league’s MVP the past two seasons, caught Northern Colorado goalkeeper Johan Penaranda away from the net and unleashed a shot from 38 yards out. The ball took a bounce and beat Penaranda to give Richmond (9-6-4) its only goal.

The goal for Terzaghi was his ninth of the year, two behind league leader Jacob Labovitz of Greenville.

With their third consecutive win, the Kickers closed to within one point of league-leading Greenville. Richmond next takes the field against visiting Tucson on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.