Three former winners share medal in RWGA City Amateur

“I’ll take a lot of confidence into [Tuesday’s first round of match play],” she said. “I had a lot of good two-putts. If I can keep in mind how I was putting [Monday] on really tricky greens, I think I’ll be in pretty good shape.”

Kitusky, who won in 2012 at Jefferson Lakeside, encountered immediate adversity. She made double bogey at the par 4 second hole after finding a fairway bunker with her first shot and water with her third. She made amends by making birdie at the par-4 4th and the par-5 5th.

“All in all, I’m very pleased,” she said. “Would I like to have done a little better [than a 5-over 41] on the back side? Sure. Certainly. But it is what it is, you know? It’s a tough course and it was a long, hard day. I think maybe I lost a little focus.”

The format of the five-day tournament shifts Tuesday to match play. Reigning champion Nevia Cashwell, exempt from qualifying, will be seeded first in the Championship Flight when play resumes. Rohrbaugh, Kitusky and Freeman will be seeded second, third and fourth, respectively.