While Richmond is home to a range of sporting events, from NASCAR races and Flying Squirrels games, to college basketball and high school football under the lights, there’s one sport that’s beginning to make a name for itself. No, it’s not pickleball.

Just three years ago, the roller derby scene in Richmond consisted of a mere 10 members. Today, the incoming rookie class alone is about twice that number. The sport has grown so much in popularity that River City Roller Derby had to rent space in the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St., for a scrimmage to accommodate its fans.

“It’s fun to just see people getting hit. … It’s like queer football,” explained Avy Umphlet, who goes by “Harlot’s Web” on the track. “It’s like fun, queer football, and everyone’s cute.”

Umphlet, who is in her second season in the derby scene, began skating in the park in early 2020. It quickly became a pastime when the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

“When everything was shut down, I was just skating by myself because it was something I could do, being outside,” she said.

She eventually made friends with some of the roller derby players who frequently park skate, and the rest is history.

“Being on a team, I think as an adult is a really nice thing to have because everyone will come together if someone has a mental health crisis, or anything like that. We have people who are there to help,” Umphlet said.

River City Roller Derby can be experienced again at the Greater Richmond Convention Center during the People’s Battle of Richmond on Oct. 7 and 8.