Story and photos by Mike Kropf
Richmond Times-Dispatch
While Richmond is home to a range of sporting events, from NASCAR races and Flying Squirrels games, to college basketball and high school football under the lights, there’s one sport that’s beginning to make a name for itself. No, it’s not pickleball.
Just three years ago, the roller derby scene in Richmond consisted of a mere 10 members. Today, the incoming rookie class alone is about twice that number. The sport has grown so much in popularity that
River City Roller Derby had to rent space in the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St., for a scrimmage to accommodate its fans.
“It’s fun to just see people getting hit. … It’s like queer football,” explained Avy Umphlet, who goes by “Harlot’s Web” on the track. “It’s like fun, queer football, and everyone’s cute.”
Umphlet, who is in her second season in the derby scene, began skating in the park in early 2020. It quickly became a pastime when the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.
“When everything was shut down, I was just skating by myself because it was something I could do, being outside,” she said.
She eventually made friends with some of the roller derby players who frequently park skate, and the rest is history.
“Being on a team, I think as an adult is a really nice thing to have because everyone will come together if someone has a mental health crisis, or anything like that. We have people who are there to help,” Umphlet said.
River City Roller Derby can be experienced again at the Greater Richmond Convention Center during the People’s Battle of Richmond on Oct. 7 and 8.
Photos: A NASCAR weekend at Richmond Raceway
Tyler Reddick (45) high-fives a young fan as he makes his way to his car before the start of Sunday's Cup race. Reddick started on the pole and led 81 laps but finished 16th.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Harrison Burton’s crew jumps into action during a pit stop in Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Burton finished 31st in the NASCAR Cup Series race.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Chris Buescher celebrates in victory lane at Richmond Raceway. The win was Buescher's second at a short track in his Cup career; he won last September at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Chris Buescher celebrates on the track Sunday after his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory in the Cook Out 400.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
Chris Buescher acknowledges the crowd Sunday after winning the Cook Out 400. Buescher secured a spot in the Cup playoffs with the victory.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
Melissa Ilnicki, a firefighter at Richmond Raceway, watches as NASCAR Cup drivers make their final preparations before Sunday’s Cook Out 400.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Hailie Deegan waves to fans as she is introduced before the start of the Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. She finished 15th.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
Cars motor past the grandstands during Sunday's Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
A pit crew member burns rubber off a tire during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
A member of Martin Truex Jr.’s pit crew works in pit lane before the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race. Truex finished seventh.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kevin Harvick passes the start-finish line during the Cook Out 400 as another car is reflected in a tool case.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Lightning streaks across the sky at Richmond Raceway before Saturday's Craftsman Truck Series race. The start of the race was delayed due to a passing storm.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR fans sit in the grandstands during Sunday’s Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Bubba Wallace led a career-high 80 laps in Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway. He finished 12th.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Bubba Wallace’s car is parked in the garage Saturday at Richmond Raceway as fans walking past are reflected in the garage window.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
Conner Jones (66) sits in his truck before Saturday's Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
Cook Out 400 winner Chris Buescher (17) drives away waving the checkered flag at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Adam Smallwood writes his name in the pedestrian tunnel to the infield at Richmond Raceway before the Cook Out 400 in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. “I’m for the fun and to support my favorite driver, Michael McDowell,” Smallwood said.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR drivers Michael McDowell (34) and Noah Gragson (42) jockey for position along the back stretch during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30 2023. McDowell would finish 22nd and Gragson would place 28th.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) signs a fan’s speed limit sign during the driver’s red carpet walk ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. Truex would finish the race in 7th place.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
The pit crew for NASCAR driver Noah Gragson (42) pushes the car back to the garage after the 66th annual Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. Gragson would finish the race in 28th place.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick (4) waves to fans while carrying his daughter Piper during driver introductions ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. Harvick would finish in 10th place.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace (23) and wife, Amanda Carter, stand during the National Anthem before the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. Wallace would place 12th in the race.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
A tire specialist with Bubba Wallace’s (23) race team inspects a tire after Wallace’s pit stop during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR driver Chris Buescher (17) stands atop his car in celebration after winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR driver Joey Logano (22) waves to fun during driver introductions ahead of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. Logano would place 4th in the race.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
A clump of rubber smolders on the track after Chris Buescher’s (17) victory burnout for winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR driver Chase Elliott (9) rounds turn three during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. Elliott would finish 13th in the race.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cars pass the front stretch during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. Chris Buescher (17) would win the race.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Harrison Burton (21) comes in for a pitstop during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
A pit crew member burns rubber off of a tire during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kevin Harvick (4) passes the start line during as another car is reflected in a tool case during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Melissa Ilnicki, a firefighter at Richmond Raceway, watches drivers prepare to compete in the Cook Out 400 on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
A member of Martin Truex Jr.’s crew team works in pit lane before the start of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ross Chastain signs an autograph on the red carpet before competing in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bubba Wallace’s car is parked in a garage while people walking by are reflected in the garage window glass on July 29, 2023, at Richmond Raceway. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
Chase Elliot waits to compete in qualifying on July 29, 2023 at Richmond Raceway. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Flames shoot out of the exhaust of Daniel Suárez’s car during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
Cars line the back wall during the NASCAR Cup Series 66th annual Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. Chris Buescher (17) would win the race.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chris Buescher salutes the fans at at Richmond Raceway clinching a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
Left: Driver Michael McDowell, left, poses for a selfie with Amir Duff, 14, as McDowell walks the red carpet before the start of the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Right: Fans line the barricade at the start of Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway.
Nicolas Galindo photos, TIMES-DISPATCH
Bubba Wallace’s (23) pit crew rushed into pit road as Wallace makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Cup Series 66th annual Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. Wallace would finish in 12th place.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cars enter turn one during the NASCAR Cup Series 66th annual Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. Chris Buescher (17) would win the race.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Drivers Austin Cindric (2) and AJ Allmendinger (16) spin out while Ryan Newman (51) passes by at the end of the NASCAR Cup Series 66th annual Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick (45) high fives a fan as he makes his way to his car before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series 66th annual Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023. Reddick would finish the race 16th, despite starting in the pole position.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans line the barricade at the start of Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR drivers Denny Hamlin (11) and Christopher Bell (20) jockey for position along the back wall during the NASCAR Cup Series 66th annual Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 30, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chris Buescher, left, and his crew celebrate in victory lane after winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. The victory was the third of Buescher’s Cup career.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Chris Buescher (17) and his crew celebrate in victory lane after winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cars pass the stands during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chris Buescher celebrates in victory lane after winning the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Buescher entered Sunday having never led a lap in a NASCAR Cup Series race at the racetrack, but he held off a late charge by Denny Hamlin for his first win of the year.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Alex Bowman (48) competes in the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR fans record a pit stop during the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 14: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, leads Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6
Carson Hocevar (42) bites the Craftsman chain necklace late Saturday night after his third Truck Series victory of the season in the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
Carson Hocevar (42) hoists the checkered flag truck after winning the 4th annual Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
Trucks pass the starting line beginning the 4th annual Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 29, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Trucks pass the starting line during the 4th annual Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 29, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
The sunsets over Richmond Raceway before the start of the 4th annual Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in Richmond, Va. July 29, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
A crew member cleans the hood of a truck before the start of the 4th annual Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 29, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ty Majeski (98) puts on his helmet before the start of the 4th annual Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman truck series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 29, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
A NASCAR official walks between covered trucks before the4th annual Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 29, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bob Heilbrun, a mechanic for Stewart Friesen removes the cover from the truck to before the start of the 4th annual Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 29, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
A truck passes the starting line during the 4th annual Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 29, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Trucks with the 4th annual Worldwide Express 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 29, 2023.
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 29, 2023
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH
“Nine out of 10 times, aggression wins. … The stat column doesn’t care how it happens,” said Denny Hamlin, seen before Cup qualifying Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Hamlin made an aggressive move for the lead in the waning laps last Sunday at Pocono Raceway. The result was race leader Kyle Larson hitting the wall and finishing 20th, while Hamlin collected his 50th career Cup victory.
Margo Wagner photos, Times-Dispatch
Denny Hamlin watches another car compete before his qualifying race at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
Denny Hamlin leaves his car during practice for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
Denny Hamlin answers questions from the press at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023. MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Margo Wagner
Kyle Busch answers questions from the press at Richmond Raceway on July 29, 2023.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
Fans line up Saturday outside the McDonald’s across from Richmond Raceway to meet NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.
MARGO WAGNER, TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace signs autographs for a young fan on Saturday during an event at the McDonald’s across from Richmond Raceway.
Margo Wagner PHOTOS, Times-Dispatch
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace works the drive-thru at the McDonald's across from Richmond Raceway on Saturday.
MARGO WAGNER/TIMES-DISPATCH
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace works the drive-thru at the McDonald's across from Richmond Raceway on Saturday.
Margo Wagner, Times-Dispatch
Lori Waran is the first female track president of Richmond Raceway. She took over the reins at the track after Dennis Bickemeier left in March of last year.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond Raceway president Lori Waran wears a pair of pink Michael Jordan shoes bearing signatures of various women in leadership roles from around the state. “I’m a bit of a sneaker head,” Waran said.
Nicolas Galindo, TIMES-DISPATCH
People gather at Byrdhouse Rooftop Pool & Bar on the roof of the Graduate Hotel for a Finish Line Party co-hosted by Richmond Raceway and Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
People gather at Byrdhouse Rooftop Pool & Bar on the roof of the Graduate Hotel for a Finish Line Party co-hosted by Richmond Raceway and Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
People gather at Byrdhouse Rooftop Pool & Bar on the roof of the Graduate Hotel for a Finish Line Party co-hosted by Richmond Raceway and Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Patrons gather at Byrdhouse Rooftop Pool & Bar on the roof of the Graduate Hotel on Thursday for a Finish Line Party hosted by Richmond Raceway in partnership with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. NASCAR returns to the racetrack this weekend with Saturday's Worldwide Express 250 Craftsman Truck Series race and Sunday's Cook Out 400 Cup Series race.
Mike Kropf, TIMES-DISPATCH
Rachel Jones, who works at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, dances at Byrdhouse Rooftop Pool & Bar on the roof of the Graduate Hotel for a Finish Line Party co-hosted by Richmond Raceway and Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lori Waran, the first female track president of the Richmond Raceway, sits during a press interview at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. July 24. “I’ve never shied away from stuff that’ll make me grow,” Waran said. “This was definitely going to make me grow.”
Nicolas Galindo/TIMES-DISPATCH