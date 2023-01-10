 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Times-Dispatch sports editor Michael Phillips, The Athletic's Andy Bitter named state sportswriters of the year

Richmond Times-Dispatch sports editor Michael Phillips has been named the 2022 Virginia sportswriter of the year, along with The Athletic’s Andy Bitter.

It is the first honor for Phillips, who joined The Times-Dispatch in 2007.

Bill Roth of the Virginia Tech Sports Network was named the Virginia sportscaster of the year for the 12th time.

Fave 5: Michael Phillips shares five memorable stories from the year in sports

The sportswriter and sportscaster of the year awards are given by the National Sports Media Association and are voted on by state sports media who are members of the NSMA.

Phillips covers the Washington Commanders and various other events, in addition to his duties overseeing the sports section. Bitter, who won his first award, covers Virginia Tech for The Athletic.

Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel earned the award last year for a record 14th time. The second most-honored state sportswriter is the late Bill Millsaps, who won the honor 11 times.

Times-Dispatch reporter Mike Barber won in 2020.

The National Sports Media Association will honor award winners June 24-26 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

